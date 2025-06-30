Posted in: AVerMedia, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: HDMI, Video Capture

AVerMedia Has Unveiled Two New HDMI Capture Devices

AVerMedia has two new devices out on the market, both to help those with video capture as well as those who stream live video

Article Summary AVerMedia launches the CamStream 4K BU113G2 and StreamLine MINI+ GC311G2 HDMI capture devices.

CamStream 4K BU113G2 supports up to 4K60 capture for pro creators, with a sustainable, sleek design.

StreamLine MINI+ offers 1080p60 capture and 4K60 passthrough, ideal for new streamers and gamers.

Both devices ensure easy setup, wide compatibility, and eco-friendly builds for modern creators.

AVerMedia revealed two different HDMI capture devices this week in the form of the CamStream 4K BU113G2 and the StreamLine MINI+ GC311G2. The short version for the CamStream 4K BU113G2 is that it is a pro-grade camera capture option for gamers, content creators, and industry professionals to get the best quality possible out of streaming content. Meanwhile, the StreamLine MINI+ GC311G2 is a compact capture card that is designed to be easy to use for first-time content creators and streamers. We have more details about them both here as they are primarily available through online retailers.

AVerMedia CamStream 4K BU113G2

The CamStream 4K BU113G2 transforms your DSLR, mirrorless, action cam, or camcorder into a high-performance webcam for streaming, recording and video conferencing. Whether you're streaming in 4K60 or capturing smooth 1080p240 footage, this plug-and-play HDMI capture device delivers uncompromising image quality for creators who demand the best.

Compatible with Windows PCs, Android phones, and tablets, the BU113G2 supports multiple formats including MJPEG, NV12, YUY2, P010 HDR, and uncompressed RGB24—delivering both flexibility and true-to-life color across platforms. It's housed in a sleek dual-sided design, includes a cold shoe mount, and is made with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic, offering creators a modern, sustainable tool that fits into any professional setup. Full compatibility information with popular cameras will be available on the AVerMedia website.

StreamLine MINI+ GC311G2

The StreamLine MINI+ GC311G2 brings AVerMedia's trusted video performance into a compact, beginner-friendly form—ideal for users starting their streaming journey. With the support of AVerMedia's Streaming Center software, users can get setup quickly and begin streaming across multiple platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook Live. This tight hardware-software integration simplifies the process without sacrificing reliability or visual clarity.

It captures smooth, vibrant 1080p60 video while simultaneously supporting 4K60 passthrough—so users can enjoy lag-free, high-resolution gameplay when streaming. Its wide compatibility with Nintendo Switch 2, Windows, macOS, game consoles, digital cameras, and camcorders means users can go live with their existing gears. No extra devices, no steep learning curve—just plug in and start creating. It's a cost-effective, hassle-free entry point into the world of content creation, housed in a sleek shell made with 60% post-consumer recycled plastic.

