Posted in: Dying Light 2, Games, Techland, Video Games | Tagged: dying light, Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Both Dying Light Games To Receive Franchise Updates

Dying Light and Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be getting a Franchise Update as both games receive new upgrades and content

Article Summary Both Dying Light and Dying Light 2 receive major franchise updates with new features and content.

Dying Light: Retouched Update delivers enhanced graphics and remastered audio, free for all owners June 26, 2025.

Dying Light 2 teams up with Balatro for a crossover, adding quests, unique gear, and random Joker Charms.

UGC Fest launches in Dying Light 2, highlighting community maps, mods, bounties, and exclusive rewards.

Techland announced this past week that both the original Dying Light and Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be getting updates as part of a giant Franchise Update. This includes a touch-up to the graphics, a new collaboration with Balatro, the new UGC Fest, and more. We have the full dev notes for you here, and a video showcasing the content.

Summer of Dying Light

Dying Light: Retouched Update

A decade after its initial launch, the acclaimed original Dying Light is receiving another update that breathes new life into Harran. The Dying Light: Retouched Update enhances the game's visuals and audio, ensuring a more immersive and thrilling experience for both new and returning players.

Enhanced Graphics & Performance: Enjoy increased and upscaled texture quality, a new "Ultra" 8k shadow quality level, improved physic based rendering on metallic surfaces and water, and extended LOD ranges. The Retouched Update is about squeezing out even more from the Dying Light you already love. It's not a complete overhaul or remaster.

Enjoy increased and upscaled texture quality, a new "Ultra" 8k shadow quality level, improved physic based rendering on metallic surfaces and water, and extended LOD ranges. The Retouched Update is about squeezing out even more from the Dying Light you already love. It's not a complete overhaul or remaster. Improved Audio Experience: Immerse yourself deeper with a remastered soundtrack by Paweł Błaszczak, the original composer, who meticulously recreated the retro-tape sound by recording on actual tape. Expect new tracks and ambient themes throughout the game, and improved hit reaction audio for even more visceral combat feedback.

The Dying Light: Retouched Update is completely free for all Dying Light owners on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and rolls out on June 26, 2025. The level of changes may vary by platform. Ahead of the launch of Dying Light: The Beast, it's the best time to dive back into the original Dying Light now. Experience the origin story of the hero of Harran and the zombie virus that plunged the world into chaos.

Dying Light 2 – Summer Update

Prepare for a wild card collaboration as Dying Light 2: Stay Human is teaming up with Balatro. The Dying Light 2 x Balatro: Friend of Aiden Bundle introduces two new side quests and colorful, free items, among them the ever-changing Joker Charme that leans into the very essence of Balatro's game of chance and unpredictability. Every time you equip it is a test of fortune about the effect it unlocks – bringing that signature Balatro excitement to Villedor. To begin these new quests, simply look for the mysterious posters in the Bazaar and the Fish Eye. Conquer devilish riddles that will test your knowledge of Villedor and unlock the Friend of Aiden Bundle, which includes:

Jimbo's Outfit: No clowning around with this outfit on, you've got a job to do: kill some zombies!

No clowning around with this outfit on, you've got a job to do: kill some zombies! Ceremonial Dagger: It's no longer just a Joker. Grab the dagger and show 'em you're not bluffing! Increase your multiplier by defeating different types of enemies, performing finishers and destroying Joker Charms.

It's no longer just a Joker. Grab the dagger and show 'em you're not bluffing! Increase your multiplier by defeating different types of enemies, performing finishers and destroying Joker Charms. Joker Charm: Which Joker will you get? Who knows! Create a charm, and you'll receive a random one with a unique gameplay effect. Just like in Balatro, some will be more useful than others.

Which Joker will you get? Who knows! Create a charm, and you'll receive a random one with a unique gameplay effect. Just like in Balatro, some will be more useful than others. Flying Blind Paraglider: You might miss out on a few chips, but every poker player has to have an exit plan when the odds aren't looking good.

UGC Fest

Starting today, the Dying Light 2: Stay Human UGC Fest is a vibrant, four-week-long celebration of the community's creativity and dedication. Take on brand-new bounties that dive into the best of our community-made content and discover the incredible imagination and talent of our players – and take away cool rewards.

Featured Community Maps: Each week, three exceptional community-created maps will take the spotlight, inviting players to explore and experience the diverse creativity within the talented Dying Light community.

Each week, three exceptional community-created maps will take the spotlight, inviting players to explore and experience the diverse creativity within the talented Dying Light community. New Visual Mods: Experiment with a wide range of new visual mods, including extraordinary weapon visual mods crafted as part of a recent mod contest, and brand new maps created specifically for this event!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!