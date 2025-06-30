Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Skullcandy, Technology, Video Games | Tagged: Crusher PLYR 720, gaming headset

Skullcandy Reveals New Crusher PLYR 720 Gaming Headset

Skullcandy has revealed their latest gaming headsaet on the market, as they unveiled the all-new Crusher PLYR 720 design this month

Article Summary Skullcandy launches Crusher PLYR 720 headset with THX Spatial Audio and open-back acoustics for gamers.

Features include multi-sensory bass drivers, personalized sound profiles, and enhanced communications tools.

Dual wireless support covers PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile devices with up to 48 hours battery life.

Customizable via Skullcandy desktop and mobile apps for EQ, RGB lighting, Chatmix, and sound calibration.

Skullcandy dropped a brand new design for their line of gaming headsets this month, as they showed off the new Crusher PLYR 720 design. This design comes with THX Spatial Audio built into the design with multi-sensory bass and open-back acoustics, all designed to give gamers a very different experience when it comes to not just the stuff they need to hear, but items they may never notice. We have the full rundown of what's in this design as it's currently available on their website and select relat locations for $260.

Skullcandy Crusher PLYR 720

The open-back acoustics and advanced positional tuning mean the audio creates a realistic, expansive soundstage. The signature dual Crusher drivers, acting as sensation drivers, provide the best immersive acoustics for gamers. The result gives gamers a heightened level of hearing and sensation that allows them to feel what is happening in the game before they see or hear it. Unlike haptic headphones on the market, Crusher PLYR 720's bass drivers fire directly into your head and ears—not just around them—delivering a more natural, visceral sound you can truly feel. It's less like controller rumble and more like adding an adjustable subwoofer to your gameplay. For console and mobile gamers, the Crusher PLYR 720 also features THX Spatial Audio with head tracking, a dynamic additional immersive audio feature, through the Skullcandy Mobile App for console and mobile gaming.

Crusher Multi-Sensory Bass : Skullcandy's patented adjustable Crusher bass drivers deliver a sensory experience tuned specifically for in-game audio realism.

: Skullcandy's patented adjustable Crusher bass drivers deliver a sensory experience tuned specifically for in-game audio realism. THX Spatial Audio across all platforms: Create an ultra-immersive 360° soundstage with enhanced directionality and awareness. From the Skullcandy Mobile App, users can also access THX Spatial Audio with the head tracking features.

Create an ultra-immersive 360° soundstage with enhanced directionality and awareness. From the Skullcandy Mobile App, users can also access THX Spatial Audio with the head tracking features. Skull-HQ and Skullcandy Mobile App Compatible : Skull-HQ desktop and Skullcandy mobile apps allows you to fine-tune advanced features for the ultimate gaming audio experience, from RGB headset settings, Crusher EQ customizer, THX Spatial Audio controls to a personalized Enhanced Sound Perception profile, and more.

: Skull-HQ desktop and Skullcandy mobile apps allows you to fine-tune advanced features for the ultimate gaming audio experience, from RGB headset settings, Crusher EQ customizer, THX Spatial Audio controls to a personalized Enhanced Sound Perception profile, and more. Enhanced Sound Perception : Calibrate sound specifically for your hearing using Skull-HQ software for a personalized edge.

: Calibrate sound specifically for your hearing using Skull-HQ software for a personalized edge. Dual Wireless Audio Streaming: Gamers can stream content from their game and additional audio from another source for walk-throughs or chats through other apps, with independent volume controls. Game-Ready Communications : Clear Voice Smart Mic technology, Sidetone, and Chatmix Control so you are always heard loud and clear.

can stream content from their game and additional audio from another source for walk-throughs or chats through other apps, with independent volume controls. : Clear Voice Smart Mic technology, Sidetone, and Chatmix Control so you are always heard loud and clear. Next-Level Connectivity : Dual wireless (Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio + Low Latency 2.4GHz) and multi-platform support for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile.

: Dual wireless (Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio + Low Latency 2.4GHz) and multi-platform support for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile. All-Day Play: Up to 48 hours of battery life, breathable memory foam ear cushions, and a weight-dispersing suspension headband strap keep you locked in longer.

