Bear & Breakfast Gets Nintendo Switch Physical Edition

Would you like to own a physical version of Bear & Breakfast on the Nintendo Switch? Good news, you can now through iam8bit.

Developer Gummy Cat and publisher Armor Games Studio have teamed with iam8bit and Skybound Games to give Bear & Breakfast a Nintendo Switch physical edition. The team is offering up a few different options. The first is just the box with the game as the Standard Edition. The second is the Retail Edition, with six premium postcards, a reversible coversheet, and a code for the digital soundtrack. The third is the Exclusive Edition, which has all that, plus the motel-style keychain, which you see below. You can currently pre-order them in the shop.

"Bear & Breakfast is a laid-back management adventure game where you play as a well-meaning bear trying to run a B+B in the woods. Hank and his friends find an abandoned shack and, equipped with their teenage ingenuity, turn it into a money-making bed-and-breakfast scheme for unsuspecting tourists. As your business expands, so do the mysteries of the forest, and Hank soon finds himself uncovering a plot deeper than the wilderness itself. Build and personalize your inn with dozens of guest rooms, bathrooms, parlors, and entertainment. Each room can be individually customized completely, from furniture to fixtures. Bring guests into the forest to stay at your inn."

"Keep 'em happy to maintain your reputation, earn money, and attract new customers! Complete quests and storylines to collect new items and perks for your inn. Uncover a world rich in lore, side quests, characters, and secrets. Moving through the story-rich world of Bear and Breakfast will have you stumbling on dozens of interesting folks and weirdos, much like yourself. Most of them have something to say about your endeavors, and if you take some time out of your day to listen, they might help you build your shack to new heights! Not everyone is as helpful or as needy, though. Are you bear enough to search deep within the forest and your soul to find the mysteries that lie within?"

