Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy Announced For April Release

Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy, the latest in the hunting simulator series, will be released for PC and consoles this April

Article Summary Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy releases April 11, 2025, for PC and major consoles.

Explore 135 hunting sites and face dangerous trophies like Grizzly Bears and Lions.

Enjoy dynamic multiplayer modes with new weapons like the Crossbow and classic Shotgun.

Display achievements in the revamped Trophy Room with customizable displays.

Developer Play Mechanix and publisher GameMill Entertainment have revealed the latest in the Big Buck Hunter series, with Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy. The game will take several cues from the arcade series and bring them to home platforms, as you'll have 135 different hunting sites to choose from with all kinds of creatures native to the area, and an array of professional hunting equipment to use as you track down Whitetail Deer, Caribou, Gemsbok, and more. We have more details about the title here, as it will be released on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store, as well as all three major consoles, on April 11, 2025.

Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy

Get ready to lock, load, and conquer the wild like never before with Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy! This at-home experience takes the best-selling arcade hunting game to thrilling new heights, delivering over three times the content of the previous console offering in the franchise. Take down the biggest roster of animals ever – from Elk and Bighorn Sheep to dangerous trophies such as Grizzly Bears and Lions – across a broad range of glorious environments. With 27 adrenaline-pumping Bonus Games, expanded weapon choices like the Crossbow, competitive multiplayer modes, and a reimagined Trophy Room, Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy sets a new standard for arcade hunting adventures. Whether you're a seasoned sharpshooter or a fresh newcomer, the hunt is on—are you ready?

The Definitive Big Buck Hunter Experience Comes Home: Dive into nine unique animal Adventures spanning a variety of worldwide environments. With over three times the content of previous Big Buck Hunter console games, explore 135 hunting Sites across 27 different Treks and face off in 27 fan-favorite Bonus Games like Pappy's Moonshine Factory and Space Attack.

Dive into nine unique animal Adventures spanning a variety of worldwide environments. With over three times the content of previous Big Buck Hunter console games, explore 135 hunting Sites across 27 different Treks and face off in 27 fan-favorite Bonus Games like Pappy's Moonshine Factory and Space Attack. Dynamic Multiplayer: Jump into competitive hunts with your friends in local multiplayer modes featuring both turn-based and simultaneous play.

Jump into competitive hunts with your friends in local multiplayer modes featuring both turn-based and simultaneous play. Exciting Trophy Animals & Critters: Hunt a wide range of beasts, including Cheetahs, Black Panthers, Woolly Mammoths, and more. Score extra points by targeting over 48 small game critters like Rabbits, Coyotes, and Crocodiles!

Hunt a wide range of beasts, including Cheetahs, Black Panthers, Woolly Mammoths, and more. Score extra points by targeting over 48 small game critters like Rabbits, Coyotes, and Crocodiles! Enhanced Gameplay: Choose from expanded weapon options like the classic Shotgun and all-new Crossbow for added challenge.

Choose from expanded weapon options like the classic Shotgun and all-new Crossbow for added challenge. Reimagined Trophy Room: Showcase your hunting achievements in a completely reimagined Trophy Room with customizable displays and evolving frames.

Showcase your hunting achievements in a completely reimagined Trophy Room with customizable displays and evolving frames. Stunning Environments & Visuals: Immerse yourself in beautifully rendered locations with fluid, on-rail camera mechanics.

