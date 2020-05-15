Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Reveals Its First Official Trailer

It's been a couple of months since we heard about Zynga making Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, but now we have the first trailer for it. If you're not familiar with the game, this is basically the next puzzle game on the docket from the company, only it has a bit of the Potter twist. Calling back to the books and films that made the franchise popular and putting a little magic into the challenges that lay ahead for you. The game is working with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment for the licensing while it will be published under Portkey Games. The game still doesn't have a proper release date, however, as it's still being listed as "coming soon". Here's some added info released today with the trailer.

"From the Great Hall of Hogwarts to the Gryffindor common room, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells gives players a chance to revisit their favorite Wizarding World landmarks in a new way," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. "This new trailer gives the first look at what to expect, and we urge fans to stay tuned to the magic, mischief and puzzles ahead through the game's website." Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, the recently announced game coming to mobile devices worldwide, has released its first official teaser trailer. From platform nine and three-quarters and Diagon Alley, to the Hogwarts Express and the Grand Staircase, this first video takes players on an advance tour of some of the beloved settings they will visit as they progress through the puzzle gameplay. The game celebrates the affinity for challenge and mystery in the Wizarding World with its first match-3 puzzle game for mobile devices. Melding innovative match-3 puzzle gameplay with magic, players will encounter the most iconic moments and memorable faces from the original Harry Potter films as they utilise potions, spells, and other magic abilities and objects to progress through fanciful levels.