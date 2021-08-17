Netflix Drops Trailer for Their Upcoming Film Afterlife of the Party

Victoria Justice stars in Netflix's upcoming comedy film Afterlife of the Party, where death appears to be a streaming-generation teen-flick about the consequences of enjoying life a little too much.

The trailer for Afterlife of the Party displays Justice as a young socialite caught up in her incessant desire to party (much like the title states, obviously) who dies due to an embarrassing accident and is gifted with a chance to mend her important relationships. Going back to aid her best friend as well as both of her parents, Justice's character has just days to appease the higher powers and avoid her current sentencing in hell – but the trailer's unavoidable family-friendly tone suggests that we won't be seeing any flame-fueled conclusions in her future (let's just call that my cinematic intuition).

Afterlife of the Party is directed by Stephen Herek (Critters), includes a script penned by Carrie Freedle (Winter Love Story), and is produced by both Robyn Snyder and Deborah Evans. In addition to Justice, Afterlife of the Party includes Midori Francis, Adam Garcia, Timothy Renouf, Robyn Scott, Gloria Garcia, Myfanwy Waring, and Spencer Sutherland, with a release date on the streaming service for September 2.

The film's synopsis reads, "Party planner and social butterfly Cassie is on top of the world, but a freak accident during her 25th birthday extravaganza brings it all crashing down – literally. When she finds herself in the waiting room of the afterlife, Cassie meets Val, her guardian angel, who explains that she has five days as an angel-in-training to make things right on Earth with the people who meant the most to her: her lifelong best friend Lisa, her grieving father, and her estranged mother. In order to repair those relationships and make it to the big VIP room in the sky, Cassie breaks through the spiritual plane to communicate with Lisa and enlists her help to set things right with everyone. In her journey of reflection and forgiveness, and, in true Cassie fashion, a few makeovers and impromptu dance parties along the way, Cassie finds that she might be the one with the most to learn."

Will you be checking out Justice's upcoming film Afterlife of the Party when it's released on Netflix next month?