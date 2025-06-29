Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, final destination, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Warner Bros

Final Destination: Bloodlines Co-Director on a Possible Kimberly Cameo

Final Destination: Bloodlines nearly brought back Kimberly, but they decided to save her for future stories. Here's why the filmmakers held back.

Article Summary Final Destination: Bloodlines nearly featured Kimberly from Final Destination 2 in a major cameo role.

Co-director Zach Lipovsky explained they chose to save Kimberly for future franchise stories instead.

The team prioritized exploring Bludworth’s backstory over including Kimberly’s character this time.

Kimberly’s survival hints at deeper franchise continuity and possibilities for interconnected sequels.

The Final Destination franchise has found new life with the release of its latest installment, drawing fresh attention to its legacy of elaborate deaths, twisted fate, and rare survivors. But as the series returns to the spotlight, some fans may be surprised to learn that one of the franchise's most iconic characters—Final Destination 2's Kimberly—was nearly part of the new film.

According to co-director Zach Lipovsky, early drafts of the recently released Final Destination: Bloodlines toyed with the idea of including Kimberly, ultimately revealing her as one of only two confirmed survivors in the series' long-running canon. However, the creative team made the decision to save her for a future story, prioritizing a deeper exploration of another central figure.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Co-Director Reveals New Details About Kimberly's Near Involvement

"[A cameo developed in an early draft] also kind of took away from the Bludworth [story] of it all," Lipovsky told Screen Rant. "And we just kind of felt like, much better to make this movie about—he's the one we're learning about in the past, and all that type of stuff. And then save Kimberly for the future as a character that exists out there. And so there were some rumors that she had been on set or anything like that. None of that was true. It was just sort of an early draft of realizing that she's one of—basically the only two survivors that exist."

This confirms that Kimberly's survival wasn't an afterthought and also positions her as a key thread in the future of the franchise. And more importantly, her near-inclusion in Final Destination: Bloodlines reveals that the filmmakers are actively thinking about continuity, something previous entries largely sidelined in favor of standalone casts and stories. Much like Scream and Halloween have done in recent years, Final Destination may be laying the groundwork for a more interconnected narrative moving forward.

Regardless, whether or not Kimberly eventually returns in a sequel, her continued existence within the canon gives longtime fans something to celebrate. But let's be honest, some of us were hoping that Wendy of Final Destination 3 was one of the lucky ones to survive.

