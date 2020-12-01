Back to the Outback: Eric Bana, Isla Fisher Lead Animated Film

Eric Bana and Isla Fisher lead an all-star cast including Guy Pearce, Jacki Weaver, Tim Minchin, and Keith Urban lending their voices for the Netflix animated feature Back to the Outback slated for release in fall 2021 according to Variety. Rounding out the cast are Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Rachel House, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Aislinn Derbez, Diesel Cash La Torraca, and Lachlan Ross Power.

Claire Knight and Harry Cripps will co-direct Back in the Outback. Daniela Mazzucato will produce with Weed Road Pictures' Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans executive producing. Knight previously served as editor of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and the Kung Fu Panda trilogy. Cripps previously wrote Penguin Bloom and the BBC TV comedy Supernova. The story was written by Cripps and Lessans.

Set in a reptile house where humans gawk at Australia's deadliest creatures, who plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback. Leading the group is Maddie (Fisher), a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with a self-assured thorny devil lizard Zoe (Tapsell), a lovelorn hairy spider named Frank (Pearce), and a sensitive scorpion called Nigel (Imrie). When their nemesis — Pretty Boy (Minchin), a cute but obnoxious koala — unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang have no choice but to take him with them, pursued by Bana's zookeeper.

"I have always been touched by stories of hidden beauty," Knight said. "Maddie is both uniquely beauty and beast, and to get to present that message in comedy is the icing on the cake." "Growing up in Australia, I spent a lot of time in the Blue Mountains, which has many different types of snakes and spiders," Cripps added. "And I always preferred them to the cute, cuddly animals, so it's such a treat to make a film where the heroes are these poisonous but beautiful little creatures. This film is a love letter to Australia's incredibly diverse and unique wildlife." Bana wrapped film the Australian film The Dry. Fisher was recently in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and will be in the upcoming Blithe Spirit for IFC Films coming February 2021 and Godmothered for Disney+ on Friday.