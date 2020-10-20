Borat 2 Clip: Sagdiyev Father, Daughter Troll Clinic and Jimmy Kimmel

As release nears for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, star Sacha Baron Cohen, who plays the title character, is making his antics more a family fair. No, his wife Isla Fisher is not involved, but Borat brought his daughter Tutar played by Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova on board for the upcoming sequel of the successful 2006 film. In a clip released to Variety, Borat is disguised with a full Charlie Daniels-type beard and hat in full denim with his daughter to a bakery in the Carolinas. Like as in the trailer, they purchase a blue cupcake with a baby ornament adorning the top, with Tutar nearly inhaling the treat accidentally swallowing the ornament.

The clip takes them to an anti-abortion clinic wherein their broken English accents talk to the pastor. The daughter admits there's a "baby" inside her, and Borat, while still in disguise, admits being the one who "put it inside her" as he was feeding the cupcake to her earlier. He also admitted to being the "father." Confused, the pastor asks Tutar to confirm Borat is the father, and she does. You can check the clip below.

Cohen is also making his run the talk show scene in-character as he did for 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The difference is he also brought Tutar along in their joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Borat and Tutar conduct a "normal Kazakh plague questionnaire" that involves a series of inquiries of Kimmel's habits and physical tests.

Among the questions Borat asked: "In the last week, have you been in the presence for more than 15 minutes of any Jews?"

"As a member of Hollywood elite, have you recently drunk any un-pasteurized children's blood?"

"the names and addresses of the last 12 prostitutes you have been with" for contact-tracing purposes

"Are there any women in your family with a history of illness, such as talking?"

The Kazakhstan journalist then engaged Kimmel into the physical portion of the test involving a thermometer and Kimmel's "personal" parts, including "requesting" a semen sample. The host wasn't comfortable with that provocative example, to say the least. Directed by Jason Woliner, Borat 2 streams on Amazon Prime on October 23.