Face/Off: Paramount Taps Godzilla vs. Kong Adam Wingard to Dir Sequel

What were initial reports of a remake of the 1997 John Woo classic Face/Off turned out actually to be a sequel for Paramount. After the report from Deadline Hollywood, Simon Barrett, Wingard's writing partner, took to Twitter to clarify the nature of the project, "Adam clarifying things a bit on Instagram… Face/Off is a miraculous film, we would never attempt to directly recreate its magic, but we are very excited about what we have planned." From Wingard's Instagram, "I would NEVER re-imagine or remake FACE/OFF," he wrote. "It's a perfect action movie. Simon Barrett and I are writing a direct SEQUEL! :) :)" The sequel will be produced by Neal Moritz and executive produced by David Permut.

Face/Off (1997) Plot Synopsis

The original film starred John Travolta as FBI agent Sean Archer, who chases his child's killer and adversary, Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage), a wanted international terrorist-for-hire. Following an airport raid that captures Troy and his brother Pollux (Alessandro Nivola), it's revealed the duo placed a bomb in the greater Los Angeles area. Archer must go deep undercover undergoing an advanced medical procedure to look like Troy to coerce his brother to reveal the bomb's location. Following the procedure, the real Troy wakes up from his coma, and the full identity swap is on for the ultimate game of cat-and-mouse. The original film grossed $246 million globally at the box office and ended up nominated for an Academy Award for Best Sound Effects Editing. Written by Michael Werb and Michael Colleary, the film also starred Gina Gershon, Joan Allen, Dominique Swain, Nick Cassavetes, Colm Feore, John Carroll Lynch, CCH Pounder, Robert Wisdom, and Margaret Cho. There's no word if any of the original cast will be involved. If Cage and Travolta somehow come back, what would their roles be in the new film? Who would you cast to lead the sequel?

