The Croods 2: Kelly Marie Tran Talks Film, Wants to Meet Costars

If there was one field of the entertainment industry still thriving amidst the pandemic, it's animation. One of the ways actors benefitted is through voiceover roles. Speaking with Cinemablend, The Croods: A New Age star Kelly Marie Tran in some ways awestruck being part of an all-star cast even with her time in Star Wars. Long after finishing recording, she still wants to meet some of her other costars.

"I met Emma Stone," Tran said. "I think it was like a week and a half ago on Zoom doing interviews. I haven't met anyone else, and I'm dying to meet everyone, but especially Nicolas Cage. I grew up watching so many of his movies. I love National Treasure (2004)." The principal cast that includes Cage, Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, and Cloris Leachman all reprise their respective roles from the 2013 original film. Tran plays a new character Dawn Betterman, who's the daughter of Hope (Leslie Mann) and Phil Betterman (Peter Dinklage).

"Every single person in this cast is incredible, too," Tran said. "Like obviously Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds, and then you have Leslie Mann, who is just such an incredible comedic actor, and I'm obsessed with her. And then there's Peter Dinklage, who I'm also obsessed with, and Cloris Leachman, who's like a freaking legend. So everyone in this cast is pretty incredible. I'm really sad I haven't met them. Call DreamWorks, tell them let's have a potluck." Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders directed the 2013 film, sharing writing duties with Monty Python's John Cleese, was a box office success for DreamWorks making $587 million worldwide. Joel Crawford takes over directing duties with DeMicco and Sanders returning to pen the story with Paul Fisher, Bob Logan, Kevin and Dan Hageman providing the script. The film is currently in theatres.