Pulp Fiction: John Travolta, Samuel Jackson Reunite for Capital One Ad

It's hard to believe it's been 26 years since Quentin Tarantino's classic Pulp Fiction (1994). The new Capital One Christmas ad sees Jules and Vincent actors in Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta back together, but sadly not as their characters. It wouldn't be a stretch since Jackson is a company spokesperson. Travolta in a white beard plays Santa doing a list alongside Mrs. Claus, saying, "Alright we got 9,000 tins of hot chocolate, 3,000 bags of marshmallows, 5,000 'World's Best Elf' mugs, and 3,000 bolo ties."

While Santa continues on his laptop, "Gifts for elves…check. Now I just need dang coupon code." A pop-up video chat appears with Jackson donning a green hat, "Hold your reindeer, Santa!" "Samuel, What's up?" he responds. "I got a gift card for you! Capital One Shopping instantly searches for available coupon codes and automatically applies them. Just download it to your computer! It's free," Jackson said. "Oh, I have that. Saved me a bundle," Mrs. Claus adds.

"You have that?" Santa asks incredulously. "Mmm-hm," she confirms. "What!" "Yup," Jackson says before another pop-up informs Santa he saved "A bazillion dollars automatically." "Woah! Look at that," he said. "So…that get me off your naughty list?" Jackson asks with his arms open. "Are you off the naughty words," he asks back. Shaking his head, Jackson says, "Yes." "Ho ho ho! I don't think so," Santa responds. "Why do you have to make it so hard?" Jackson whines. As Santa closes the conversation, Jackson closes the ad sipping his warm beverage with a peppermint cane sticking out of his mug, "Capital One Shopping. It's kind of genius." The ad concludes with Chuck Berry's "Run Run Rudolph" as Santa and Mrs. Claus recreate the Vincent and Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) dance from the film.

Pulp Fiction helped cement Travolta's comeback status as well as help vault Jackson to superstardom. The film won Tarantino an Oscar for best original screenplay and also scored nominations including for Best Picture, Best Actor for Travolta, and Best Supporting Actor for Jackson.