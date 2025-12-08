Posted in: Digital, Movies, NEON | Tagged: Keeper, NEON, osgood perkins

Keeper: Osgood Perkins Film Hits Digital Services Tomorrow

The latest NEON film from Osgood Perkins, Keeper, will be available to rent or buy on digital services tomorrow, December 9.

Article Summary Keeper, Osgood Perkins' newest horror film, hits digital rental and purchase platforms on December 9.

Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland star in Keeper, a chilling story set in a secluded cabin.

While box office was modest, Keeper gained positive buzz and is a winter must-watch for horror fans.

Osgood Perkins has quickly become a prolific horror creator, with even more films in the pipeline.

Keeper is the latest film from new horror voice Osgood Perkins, who has taken the genre by storm these last two years with Longlegs, The Monkey, and now this film. This November release in theaters didn't exactly set the box office on fire, but word of mouth was pretty good. It grossed $4.9 million worldwide. The film will be available to rent or purchase tomorrow, December 9, on digital services. Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland star in the film, which features a script by Nick Lepard. I haven't had a chance to check this out yet, but I love watching horror in the winter, and I cannot wait to cozy up and watch.

Keeper Was Not A Loved Film

Here is the official synopsis: Keeper follows a couple as they escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm suddenly returns to the city, Liz finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin's horrifying secrets. The film is produced by Chris Ferguson and Jesse Savath of Oddfellows. Executive producers include Maslany, Oddfellows' Marlaina Mah, Noah Segal and Laurie May for Elevation Pictures, Brian Kavanaugh Jones, Fred Berger and Peter Micelli on behalf of Range Media Partners, John Hegeman and Vince Totino for Wayward Entertainment and Welcome Villain's Bonner Bellew.

Osgood Perkins has another film in production as we speak, The Young People. The cast for that one includes Nicole Kidman, Lola Tung, Nico Parker, Brendan Hines, Cush Jumbo, Heather Graham, Johnny Knoxville, Lexi Minetree, Lily Collias, and Tatiana Maslany , who also stars in Keeper. The man is just a movie-making machine right now, which can be both good and bad. Personally, after this next one, I hope he takes a little bit of time off to reset and let the ideas come to him again before he puts out 4-5 more movies. It doesn't look like that is what he will be doing, though.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!