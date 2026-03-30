Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Trailer | Tagged: Paramount Pictures, PAW Patrol, paw patrol: the dino movie

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie Debuts New Trailer, Film Out On August 14

Paramount has dropped the trailer for the latest film in the PAW Patrol franchise. The Dino Movie willl release in theaters August 14.

Article Summary Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie premieres in theaters August 14 with an action-packed new trailer now online

The film brings the Paw Patrol pups to a dinosaur-filled island for their biggest adventure yet

Backstreet Boys contribute new music, and the movie features an all-star voice cast including Snoop Dogg

Paw Patrol continues its box office streak after $330M global success with previous films in the franchise

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie hits the theaters on August 14, and this afternoon, Paramount released a trailer to get all the kiddos excited. The hook for parents on this one is that the film will feature new music from the Backstreet Boys. It features the voice talents of Carter Young, Mckenna Grace, Terry Crews, Meredith MacNeill, Ron Pardo, Jennifer Hudson, Hayden Chemberlen, Fortune Feimster, Jameela Jamil, Rain Janjua, Bill Nye, Paris Hilton, Lucien Duncan-Reid, William Desrosiers, Nylan Parthipan, Snoop Dogg, and newcomer Henry Bolan. It is directed by Cal Bruckner.

Paw Patrol X Dinos? Sign Me Up

After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related. When the PAW Patrol's archrival, Mayor Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The PAW Patrol pups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they've done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct.

Not only is this one of the most popular kids' franchises around, they make money. The two previous films in the PAW Patrol franchise have taken in over $330 million at the box office, and they stay around in theaters for months as kids go to them over and over again. It helps that they are a lot of fun and that the animation is usually very good, so parents are less reluctant to spend money on tickets. Theater-owners will be doing cartwheels the week this opens.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie will open in theaters on August 14.

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