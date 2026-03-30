Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: hoppers, Project Hail Mary, Weekend Box Office

Project Hail Mary Wins Second Weekend In A Row As Mario Looms

Project Hail Mary held strong in its second weekend at the box office, handily winning the weekend before Mario takes over.

Article Summary Project Hail Mary tops the box office for a second weekend with a strong $54 million take and minimal drop.

Worldwide earnings for Project Hail Mary hit $301 million, now Amazon MGM's top-grossing film since merging.

Pixar’s Hoppers holds steady at No. 2, while They Will Kill You and Reminders of Him battle for third place.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits theaters this week, expected to dominate with a record-breaking opening.

Project Hail Mary won a second weekend in a row at the box office. It took in another $54 million, a very solid drop of only -32% from its opening weekend. Worldwide, it sits at $301 million, and the march to $500 million has begun. This weekend, it became the highest-grossing film from Amazon MGM since the company merger, and the highest-grossing MPA film of 2026 so far. Everything is coming up roses for the film, and the studio really did pick its opening well. It was nestled comfortably right in that two-week window during spring breaks and before Mario begins its domination this weekend.

Project Hail Mary Stays On Top

In second place, behind Project Hail Mary, was once again Pixar's Hoppers, still holding up well and only dropping by -30%. That will change this weekend as well, but the film will cross the $300 million mark worldwide this week, a huge win for Disney. Third place this weekend went to the only major film that opened wide, They Will Kill You. It flopped, only taking in $4.9 million. Weird decision to open this the week after Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, since they are essentially the same film. Both are also disappointments.

The weekend box office top five for March 27:

Project Hail Mary- $54 million Hoppers- $12 million They Will Kill You- $4.9 million Reminders of Him- $4.7 million Dhurandhur: The Revenge- $4.6 million

This week, one of the biggest films of the year opens, as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opens on pretty much every screen it can get its hands on. It actually opens on Wednesday, taking advantage of the Easter holiday weekend and squeezing every dollar it can out of the box office. The first film opened to $204 million domestic, $377 million worldwide. I think it beats that. I will say $220 million here in the US, and $405 million worldwide. It is going to be massive. Throw in people still flocking to Project Hail Mary, and A24 opening The Drama with Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, and theaters should be the busiest place around this weekend.

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