Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: netflix, Thrash

Thrash: Netflix Releases New Poster For their Upcoming Shark Thriller

Netflix is really revving up the excitement for its shark attack disaster movie Thrash, and have released the offcial poster.

Article Summary Netflix unleashes Thrash, a high-stakes shark thriller set during a deadly hurricane, streaming April 10.

Directed by Tommy Wirkola, Thrash promises a unique blend of disaster-movie tension and shark-attack suspense.

Phoebe Dynevor stars as a pregnant survivor facing hungry sharks in a coastal town hit by catastrophic weather.

The film underwent title changes, previously known as Beneath the Storm and Shiver, now officially titled Thrash.

Thrash is a new shark attack thriller coming to Netflix on April 10. It stars Phoebe Dynevor, Djimon Hounsou, Alyla Browne, Stacy Clausen, Costa D'Angelo, Amy Mathews, Elijah Ungvary, Dante Ubaldi, Jon Prasida, Gemma Dart, Akosia Sabet, Sian Luxford, Sami Afuni, and Whitney Peak and is directed by Tommy Wirkola. The premise is simple and terrifying: a category 5 hurricane hits a coastal town, and with it comes a swarm of hungry sharks. The major hook is that Dynevor's character is nine months pregnant. Adam McKay is producing. The film has had several name changes. When it was first announced, it was set up at Sony and called Beneath the Storm. Then the name changed to Shiver. Now, it is officially this title. This morning, they revealed the official poster for the film, and for some reason, I am getting more and more excited for this to come out.

Thrash Looks To Make Waves On Netflix

Wirkola really sells this film well, in a quote provided by Netflix: "I became obsessed with sharks after Jaws—and Jaws 2, which is an underrated movie. I spent a lot of my childhood obsessing over sharks and whatever movie was made about that subject. Fast forward to a world going off its rails when it comes to global warming and flash floods happening everywhere, and it dawned on me that this could be a great setting-off point for a movie, combining the idea of a disaster-movie with a shark-thriller." I am going to have to agree with him about Jaws 2, that is a criminally underrated film.

This is exactly the type of spring horror film we need; it's just a shame it's going to Netflix rather than theaters. I love me a good disaster film, and throw in sharks? I am so in. There have been so many quality shark films since 2000, and I think that when this releases on April 10, there will be a marathon.

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