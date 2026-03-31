Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Amazon MGM, masters of the universe, motu

Masters Of The Universe Has A Brand New Trailer & It Still Looks Good

As promised, Amazon MGM Studios released the new Masters of the Universe trailer, and it still looks awesome. The film is out June 5

Article Summary The new Masters of the Universe trailer from Amazon MGM Studios is here and looks impressive

Fans get a first real look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Jared Leto as Skeletor

Despite some fan concerns about the Earth storyline, the film seems true to He-Man's roots

Strong character designs and action tease a fun, faithful adaptation opening June 5

Masters of the Universe has a brand new trailer, as promised yesterday, and the film still looks like a ton of fun. The highly anticipated film stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. The film is directed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler.

Masters Of The Universe Needs To Open Tomorrow

Here is the film's official description, revealed some time ago: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

This looks so good. It looks so good! I cannot believe my eyes. I am seeing some Masters of the Universe fans complain about the Earth stuff, which is to be expected after how they were burned in 1987, but it looks like it will be such a small part of the film, and they actually correctly tied it into Adam's history, that I think everyone needs to just calm down. They nailed the characters' looks, and even Skeletor sounds pretty great. That Trap Jaw scene though. Man, I cannot wait for this.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5.

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