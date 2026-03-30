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Masters Of The Universe: Brie Talks Evil-Lyn, New Trailer Tomorrow

Alison Brie talks playing Evil-Lyn in Masters of the Universe, which will drop a brand new trailer tomorrow. it opens in theaters June 5.

Article Summary Alison Brie opens up about her transformative role as Evil-Lyn in the new Masters of the Universe film.

The movie’s latest trailer is dropping tomorrow, building hype ahead of its June 5 release in theaters.

The star-studded cast features Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Jared Leto as the menacing Skeletor.

Director Travis Knight aims to balance classic franchise silliness with a fresh, larger-than-life approach.

Masters of the Universe is only about three months away, and tomorrow, a new trailer for the film will drop. The highly anticipated film stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. The film is directed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler. Brie recently talked about going outside her comfort zone to play Evil-Lyn.

Masters Of The Universe Has Impressed Fans So Far

"I watched a bunch of the old cartoons, and she really is like a classic femme fatale character, but with a sense of humor," she told USA Today. "Just unlike anything I've ever really done."A lot of the work that I've done, everything is about reality," she explained, "the whole point of the latest Masters of the Universe is that everybody is larger than life − some people physically, this character more just in her evilness. It was so fun to work on, and the cast is great."

10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, and I cannot wait.

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