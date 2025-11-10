Posted in: Casting, Movies, NEON | Tagged: NEON, nicole kidman, osgood perkins, The Young People

Nicole Kidman Joins The Next Osgood Perkins Film The Young People

Osgood Perkins is making yet another film right now, titled The Yooung People. Today he cast Nicole Kidman in the film.

Nicole Kidman will star in the next film from Osgood Perkins, The Young People. She joins the previously announced cast, which includes Lola Tung, Nico Parker, Brendan Hines, Cush Jumbo, Heather Graham, Johnny Knoxville, Lexi Minetree, Lily Collias, and Tatiana Maslany. The film is currently in production, and according to Deadline, it revolves around a group of school friends, one of whom begins to exhibit odd behavior. Since this is being directed by Perkins, that checks out. NEON will, of course, release this one, having previously released Perkins' film Longlegs, The Monkey, and Keeper, which hits theaters this Friday.

Nicole Kidman Returns To Horror

Nicole Kidman has previously starred in horror and genre films, including The Others, The Invasion, Stoker, Birth, and the film that launched her career, Dead Calm. None of those films will match the intensity and craziness that Osgood Perkins has proved capable of, however. In a short time, Perkins has become one of the most prolific genre filmmakers working today. Here is the official synopsis for his latest film: Keeper follows a couple as they escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm suddenly returns to the city, Liz finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin's horrifying secrets. The film is produced by Chris Ferguson and Jesse Savath of Oddfellows. Executive producers include Maslany, Oddfellows' Marlaina Mah, Noah Segal, and Laurie May for Elevation Pictures, Brian Kavanaugh Jones, Fred Berger, and Peter Micelli on behalf of Range Media Partners, John Hegeman and Vince Totino for Wayward Entertainment, and Welcome Villain's Bonner Bellew.

I will be very curious to see what Nicole Kidman can do in a setting like this. There is nothing she cannot do on screen, but we so rarely get to see this side of her that this might turn out to be the most anticipated horror film of 2026, if that is when it releases. My guess is that it will.

