Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Jumanji: 3

Jumanji 3 Shifts Its Release Date From December 11th To Christmas Day

Sony has shifted the release date for Jumanji 3 from December 11th to December 25th, giving it a little more breathing room from the Dunesday December 18th double feature.

Article Summary Sony has moved Jumanji 3’s release date from December 11 to Christmas Day 2026 for extra box office room.

The change avoids direct competition with Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday opening December 18, 2026.

Jumanji 3 reunites Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan with Jon Kasdan directing.

The franchise aims for another hit, banking on strong holiday turnout and family audiences post-Dunesday.

This is a pretty unsurprising move. It seems the first studio blinked regarding the whole Dunesday (Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday), both opening on December 18, 2026. This is the first big production to move away from the double feature, but it's probably not going to be the last as the two start to build up more momentum. Jumanji 3, or five depending on how you count these things, but Sony is calling it the third movie, is shifting its release date by two weeks to give it a little more breathing room, according to Variety. Jumanji 3 will now open on Christmas Day 2026 instead of December 11, 2026, meaning it will open the week after Dunesday double feature instead of the week before.

Christmas is a massive day for movies, especially for families, and we know the Jumanji films can hold their own against some serious competition at the end of the holiday season. Sony is likely banking on most people getting the double feature out of their system that opening weekend and then looking for something else to do come Christmas morning. Jumanji 3 is a film that might open on the softer side at Christmas but gain and maintain momentum through January, similar to the previous entries.

Jumanji 3 Is Attempting To Pull Off A Box Office Hat Trick

When it was first announced that they were making a sequel to Jumanji, people didn't think the film would go anywhere. The trailers weren't exactly selling something that looked like a hit. However, a film can live or die by the end of December, and this is one of those movies that absolutely lived. If you manage to find an audience, the beginning of the year is yours, since there usually isn't much competition. On a budget of $90, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle managed to walk away with a box office just under a billion. So another film, Jumanji: The Next Level, was not a surprise. It was another December release, this time in 2019, compared to 2017, and managed to make just over $800 million at the box office in the weeks before the pandemic shut the world down. Jumanji 3 has been rumored since the second film was released, but there wasn't much movement until November 2021.

First, in October 2024, the four main cast members, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, were all confirmed to return, along with Jon Kasdan as the writer and director. Over the course of the next year, the Jumanji 3 cast filled out to include some familiar faces and some new names, including Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Danny DeVito, Rhys Darby, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris, Brittany O'Grady, Burn Gorman, Dan Hildebrand, Marin Hinkle, and Jack Jewkes. In November 2025, Sony Pictures shared a picture of Hart, Gollan, Johnson, and Black in costume, confirming that filming had begun. It wrapped filming in March 2026 and now has a release date of Christmas Day 2026. Sony is looking to replicate the success of the previous two films by giving Jumanji 3 a December release date.

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