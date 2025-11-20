Posted in: Disney, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: hoppers, jon hamm, pixar

Hoppers Has A Brand New Trailer As Disney Hypes Up New Pixar Film

A brand new trailer and poster for the new Pixar film Hoppers have been released. The film will be exclusively in theaters on March 6.

Hoppers follows a high-concept story where humans can transfer consciousness into robotic animals.

Voice cast features Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm, directed by Daniel Chong.

Fan favorite character Tom the Lizard is also in this film.

Hoppers is the other Pixar film coming in 2026, on March 6, to be exact. Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm are the main voice cast of the film, with a plethora of other actors making cameos. It is directed by Daniel Chong. Pixar has been on a rollercoaster of emotion for a few years here, with highs like Inside Out 2 and Elemental, and lows like Elio and Lightyear, and having its entire slate debut on Disney+, damaging the company's theatrical business. That shouldn't be the case with Hoppers and Toy Story 5 coming in 2026, though.

Hoppers Is High Concept, But That Is What Pixar Does Best

What if you could talk to animals and understand what they're saying? In Disney and Pixar's all-new feature film "Hoppers," scientists have discovered how to "hop" human consciousness into lifelike robotic animals, allowing people to communicate with animals as animals! The adventure introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use the technology, uncovering mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined. Directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, "Hoppers" features the voices of Piper Curda ("May December"), Bobby Moynihan ("SNL") and Jon Hamm ("Mad Men," "Fargo"). The film opens exclusively in theaters in March 6th, 2026.

This looks like a ton of fun, and just what Pixar needed. While high concept like an Elio, this one has cute animals, not disgusting-looking blobs or aliens. March is the perfect time to open this as well, and I think this will be one that starts to right the ship.

Hoppers hits theaters on March 6.

