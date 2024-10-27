Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Dominique, interview, lionsgate, Maurice Compte

Dominique: Maurice Compte on How Action-Thriller "Empowers" Women

Maurice Compte (Narcos) spoke to Bleeding Cool about his latest Lionsgate action-thriller, Dominique, and how it elevates its heroine & Ukraine.

Maurice Compte is grateful for staying busy in Hollywood as a working actor for nearly 30 years since his debut in the 1996 Orion action thriller The Substitute. With nearly 100 credits to his name, Compte's appeared in some of the biggest TV shows throughout his career, including Chicago Hope, NYPD Blue, Angel, The Practice, Boomtown, 24, CSI, Burn Notice, NCIS, Breaking Bad, Hawaii Five-0, Narcos, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Mayans M.C., Law & Order, and Criminal Minds. The actor spoke to Bleeding Cool about his latest Lionsgate action-thriller Dominique, working with director and writer Michael S Ojeda and star/co-writer Oksana Orlan, how the film inspired him given the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his most difficult scene, co-stars, and if there's a TV world he wants to revisit. The film follows a brilliant assassin (Orlan) left for dead in a small South American village. After the only man she cares about is savagely killed, Dominique sacrifices herself to protect his innocent family and trains them to wage a war against the bloodthirsty authorities and brutal drug cartels responsible for his death.

Dominique Star Maurice Compte on How the Action-Thriller is an Empowering Experience for Orlan as a Woman and Ukrainian

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Dominique', and how did you get involved?

The script and the message the film is sending intrigued me, considering everything happening now in the world, especially with Ukraine. I was intrigued by the opportunity to do a film that not only empowered women but also was culturally representative of the potential women who are fighting alongside their men in the Ukraine right now.

What is it like working with Michael and Oksana on set?

Wonderful. Mike has a clear vision of what he wants you to do and can execute that vision expertly. Oksana is an easy person to talk to and collaborate with, and they can both work well together, which makes it a pleasure to work with.

What was the most difficult 'Dominique' scene to film or aspect of the production?

The most difficult scene to shoot was when I was questioning Julio (Sebastián Carvajal) outside of the chair, and I saw how he looked. You must buy into each other's realities and when I buy into him, it would be difficult to go into character and come out. It would be difficult not to ask him if he was okay and not hurt. Those things were difficult, but that's also the fun and challenge of it.

Can you speak about your costars like Conejo, Sebastián, Alanna [De La Rossa], and Gustavo [Angarita]?

They're all wonderful actors. Everyone came in completely prepared and had done the work they needed to do to make this film move smoothly. With films like this, it comes down to the work you do before you show up because there's not a lot of wiggle room. Everyone did such a great job of doing their work that we ended up having a lot of time to continue to collaborate and grow while we were shooting.

You've done so much on TV. Was there a universe like 'Breaking Bad, CSI, Law & Order, Criminal Minds', or something else you would like to revisit?

I don't know what I want to take on next. I'm sure it will come to me at some point.

Dominique is in theaters, digital, and on-demand.

