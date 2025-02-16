Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, scott derrickson, the black phone, The Black Phone 2

The Black Phone 2 Director Says the Film is a "Scarier" Sequel

The director of The Black Phone 2 offers new details about how the sequel is a "scarier," and more "graphic" story this time around.

Article Summary The Black Phone 2 promises a scarier, more graphic experience than its predecessor.

Director Scott Derrickson highlights its high school coming-of-age theme.

Characters evolve significantly, reflecting personal growth over the years.

The film is slated for a June 27, 2025 release by Universal and Blumhouse.

After a few years of waiting for its release, we're officially getting close to the release of The Black Phone 2, which the film's director, Scott Derrickson, recently suggested was a "coming of age film." Now, Derrickson is elaborating on this chapter and revealing that fans can expect a graphic, scarier story from the highly anticipated sequel.

During an interview with GamesRadar+, the film's director tells the publication, "The main difference is that it's a high school coming of age movie, in the same way that the original movie was a middle school coming of age movie, but those are two very different sorts of things. You know, a high school coming-of-age movie demands more. It has to be more visceral. It has to be, I think, more graphic, scarier. I think that the change that occurs in human beings between middle school and high school, that's some of the biggest change you go through in your life. And so to be able to revisit these characters who've really developed as people in the four years between the movies was also very interesting to me."

The Black Phone Plot Summary

The phone is dead. And it's ringing. Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller, The Black Phone. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney.

The Universal Pictures and Blumhouse horror film The Black Phone 2 is expected to hit theaters on June 27th, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!