Timothée Chalamet Explains Why He Signed Onto Wonka Wonka star Timothée Chalamet explains why he decided to take on this role in particular. The prequel will be released on December 15th.,

Are people still interested in musicals? Considering the mixed box office reception of various musicals in the last couple of years, it's a little hard to tell. That hasn't stopped studios from trying to make musicals happen, though. People are trying to maintain some cautious optimism about the Wicked adaptation, and Warner Bros. has two coming out this holiday season alone.

One, The Color Purple, feels like a more sure thing, but Wonka is the one people have been raising their eyebrows about ever since it was first announced. "A prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?" people said. "Who asked for this?" That second answer is still unclear, and whether or not this will find any footing at the box office is a gamble if there ever was one. We got to see some footage at CinemaCon, which looks like something. As for star Timothée Chalamet, he's looking to have an excellent fall season between Wonka and Dune: Part Two. He was recently interviewed by Vogue, and he explained why he decided to take this project on.

"To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy. That's why I was drawn to it," he says. "In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there's so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate."

Chalamet has certainly had his fair share of heavier material in the last couple of years, with Bones and All last year being one of many. So it's not surprising that he would want to do something completely different from that sort of material. Whether or not anyone will go see Wonka remains to be seen.

Wonka: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: The story will focus specifically on a young Willy Wonka and how he met the Oompa-Loompas on one of his earliest adventures.

Wonka, directed by Paul King, stars Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, and Jim Carter. It is set to be released on December 15th.