TRON: Ares – Disney Shares An Image Of Jeff Bridges On Set

The official Disney X/Twitter account has shared an image of Jeff Bridges on the TRON: Ares set. The film currently has an October 10, 2025 release date.

We got word the other day from a podcast that Jeff Bridges would be returning to the world of TRON. Bridges explained that he was getting ready to head to the set but also made a few comments about the de-aging technology used on him in TRON: Legacy in 2010 and how he wasn't a fan of how it all turned out. Now, things have changed a lot in the last fifteen years, and the tech has improved, mostly because of films like TRON: Legacy giving it a try and not succeeding, so the next film had to try something different, but it sounds like Bridges wouldn't be into the idea of going through all of that again. While he mentioned this return, which is straight from the horse's mouth, we hadn't heard anything from Disney. However, they took to their official X/Twitter account today to show Bridges on the set of TRON: Ares holding the script.

We can't see anything on the pages, so those hoping to "zoom and enhance" the image should probably calm down. However, the company also confirms that he will play a part in TRON: Ares. We don't know how big of a role at this time.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares is a follow-up to Disney's 1982 seminal science fiction film TRON and the 2010 sequel, TRON: Legacy.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer. It began production in January and will be released on October 10, 2025.

