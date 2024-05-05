Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: FAST X, fast xi, louis leterrier, the fast saga, tyrese gibson

Fast XI Director Louis Leterrier Says It Will Be Released In 2026

Director Louis Leterrier says that Fast XI will be released sometime in 2026 with production set to begin in early 2025.

Article Summary Fast XI secures 2026 release, with director Louis Leterrier at the helm.

Louis Leterrier intends to start filming the anticipated sequel right after a horror project.

The saga comes full circle in Los Angeles for the final installment, celebrating origins.

Tyrese Gibson hints at production delays and promises elevation of the franchise.

When word came down that Justin Lin was walking away from Fast X mere days into production, things looked bleak for everyone involved. It's rare that situations like that end well. However, Universal and everyone involved in The Fast Saga got lucky that director Louis Leterrier could jump onto the project quickly and make everything come together. It's been pretty well known for a while now that Fast X and Fast XI were essentially going to be a part one and a part two, so it was going to be interesting to see if Universal decided to get a different director for Part Two. In the end, they didn't, and it sounded like everyone involved enjoyed working with Letterrier, so they brought him back for Fast XI.

CCXP Mexico is happening this weekend, and Collider hosted a panel with Leterrier and asked him about the production for Fast XI, which has been all over the place for a while now. Leterrier confirmed a timeline and that the film is expected to be released sometime in 2026, likely around the anniversary of the first film's release.

"It's happening. It's happening very, very soon. I'm able to shoot a little horror movie this summer. I'm finishing my horror movie on September 15th, and I start Fast on September 16th. … It's filming early next year, and it's coming out in 2026, which will be exactly to the day, 25 years since the first one came out."

Fast XI Is Closing Things Out By Bringing It Home

At the moment, we haven't learned much about the film's release, but Leterrier did reveal something interesting and confirmed, again, that he knows how all of this will end. The final entry in The Fast Saga brings it back to where it all began with the oversized Panasonic television sets and everything: Los Angeles. It's all about bringing it back to the beginning, as Leterrier explained, "It's exactly that. That's what we wanna do. We wanna bring it back home and still have a great big journey to tell."

Leterrirer confirming that Fast XI is slated for 2026 isn't that much of a surprise because, as always, series hype man Tyrese Gibson revealed to CBR a few days ago that the strikes had pushed production back and shooting would begin at the beginning of 2025. These films have a lot of special effects, so they would need some time to get everything together. So, expecting them to shoot and wrap up in under a year is a lot, so this timeline makes sense. "Because of the strike, both strikes, there were some real delays in writing and kind of getting the film up on its feet. I'm hearing that we're going to get it going right in 2025, right at the top of the year," Gibson explained and then elaborated on the pressure of constantly raising the bar. "I think right now the pressure is to elevate the movie and take the film to some other levels. As you've seen, Gal Gadot and The Rock are back, which is exciting."

When Collider pointed out that Gibson talked about this timeline a few days earlier, Leterrier advised fans that he was the one to watch for updates about Fast XI. "Tyrese is always right," the director told the crowd. "Watch his Instagram!"

