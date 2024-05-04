Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: bill skarsgard, boy kills world, film, lionsgate, Roadside Attractions

Boy Kills World Filmmaker on Casting Bill Skarsgård

The filmmaker behind Boy Kills World reveals how Bill Skarsgård convinced him that he was the perfect fit for the role.

At this point in his impressive career, actor Bill Skarsgård has managed to do a lot. For starters, he was the mysterious and vampiric Roman Godfrey in the underrated series Hemlock Grove; he's been Pennywise in It and even played a crucial role in the Stephen King-centric series Castle Rock. However, when it came to the casting process for Skarsgård's new movie Boy Kills World, the film's director now revealed that there was just one specific element that worried him about the actor. So how did he manage to convince them and nab the role?

Boy Kills Word Director Reveals Why Bill Skarsgård Earned the Role

While chatting with Screen Rant about choosing to cast Skarsgård in the new comedy, action/thriller hybrid, director Moritz Mohr told the publication, "Bill is a terrific actor. The only thing we weren't sure [during the casting process] at that point was, 'Can he deliver on the action?' He basically just promised, 'No, I'm gonna put in the work, I'm gonna get ripped, I'm gonna train, and I'm going to learn the choreography.' Which is a huge commitment because it's just months and months of training and rehearsing, and I'm so glad that he did it." Mohr then went on to conclude, "He over-delivered sometimes; he was really committed to it, and I'm very lucky that he was because I think the results are just phenomenal." Clearly, it worked out for the best.

Boy Kills World plot summary: Skarsgård stars as "Boy" who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Famke Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf, and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Yayan Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.

Lionsgate's Boy Kills World is in theaters now.

