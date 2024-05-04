Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, invisible man, invisible man 2

Elisabeth Moss Suggests an Invisible Man Sequel is Getting Closer

The Invisible Man star Elisabeth Moss says that the film's sequel is getting closer to becoming a reality, and that it's still a priority.

Article Summary Elisabeth Moss hints at a near-future sequel for 'The Invisible Man'.

'The Invisible Man' success spurs sequel speculation and development.

Progress on 'Invisible Man 2' teased by Moss and Blumhouse involvement.

Universal Pictures may expand on classic monsters, starting with Invisible Man.

In 2020, the Blumhouse horror film The Invisible Man became a solid hit for the studio, earning mostly positive reviews from audiences and critics while generating over $140 million during its box office run. And let's not forget that its theatrical release was also cut short due to COVID, so given its well-rounded success, it was very obvious that the film was a pop culture moment.

Since then, there's been consistent talk of a sequel to The Invisible Man, with slight breadcrumbs of hope for fans to keep them interested — and there was even confirmation that there will be a standalone spin-off film titled The Invisible Woman directed by (and starring) Elizabeth Banks. Though, now, just over four years after its initial release, it sounds like we might be getting eerily close to an official sequel to the 2020 horror movie. Well, maybe. Here's what was said.

Elisabeth Moss is Confident that a Sequel to The Invisible Man is Coming

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, actor Elisabeth Moss discussed the current status of an Invisible Man sequel, explaining that while it's still being discussed and developed, a lot of progress has been made. Moss more specifically notes that both Blumhouse and her own production company, Love & Squalor Pictures, are now "closer than we have ever been and to cracking [Invisible Man 2], and I feel very good about it." She then confidently adds, "We are very much intent on continuing that story."

With Universal Pictures looking to lean into their potentially vast line of classic monsters in the near future, it does seem like The Invisible Man has the potential to become an established franchise, but with each passing year, who really knows if it'll actually get the green light?

Do you think there's a potential story to be told with The Invisible Man 2?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!