Ken Ernst Conjures Up Magic Morro in Dell's Super Comics, at Auction

Magic Morro was a Golden Age Dell hero in the Tarzan mold, created by underappreciated artist Ken Ernst, known for his work on Mary Worth.

Ken Ernst, known for Mary Worth, was a magician before his comic book and strip career.

Magic Morro was a pulp-style hero in the Tarzan mold.

Dell Publishing is best known for its iconic Disney comics, but the company also dabbled in other genres during the Golden Age, including pulp-style heroes and superheroes. One such example is the Super Comics series, which featured an eclectic mix of comic strip reprints but eventually included original characters from Dell. Among these characters is the lesser-known Magic Morro, who debuted in Super Comics #21 with a cover by artist and creator Ken Ernst. There's a chance to get several issues featuring Ernst's Magic Morro character with a Super Comics Group of 6 (Dell, 1940-41) Condition: Average GD/VG up for auction in this week's 2024 May 5-7 Sunday, Monday & Tuesday Comic Books Select Auction #122419 from Heritage Auctions.

The saga of Magic Morro is a tale very firmly in the Tarzan mold, with a few magical twists. It begins with Dr. Francis Morrow, a renowned explorer, embarking from New York City with his son Jack to on another journey. Despite a looming storm, they depart on their voyage aboard a tramp steamer, the Santa Maru. But the ship encounters a fierce storm and sinks, leaving Dr. Morrow and Jack stranded on an uncharted island. They encounter a native tribe, the Utangos, led by the high priest Tanta Talu. Tanta Talu helps nurse Dr. Morrow back to health. Jack learns magic and tribal ways under Tanta Talu's tutelage, eventually becoming revered as "Magic Morro," a god-like figure among the Utangos.

Kenneth Fredrick Ernst (1918-1985) was a cartoonist whose career included some historically important comic book work, as well as a long run on the newspaper comic strip Mary Worth. Ernst got his start in the comic book business in 1936, contributing work to a variety of publishers such as Chesler, Centaur, and DC Comics. He even did some work on Detective Comics during that era. But it was the newspaper strip Mary Worth that would make Ernst famous. He took over the strip in 1942, and with writer Allen Saunders, transformed the strip from its earlier soap opera roots into a more sophisticated strip, influencing countless other strips to follow. On point for the creation of Magic Morro, Ernst had worked as a stage magician before his art career.

As the Super Comics issues progressed, Magic Morro eventually returned to America and began fighting in the war effort during WWII. His magic knowledge largely translated into strength, speed, durability and a range of other powers he could use in a pinch. A lesser-known hero of the Golden Age, these Super Comics issues are a window into the evolution of the comic book market during a period of great change. For those looking to get into some Golden Age comic book adventure cheaply, this Super Comics Group of 6 (Dell, 1940-41) Condition: Average GD/VG up for auction in this week's 2024 May 5-7 Sunday, Monday & Tuesday Comic Books Select Auction #122419 is an excellent opportunity.

