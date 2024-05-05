Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: evil dead, film, horror, sam raimi

Evil Dead Spin-Off Director Discusses Sam Raimi's Cinematic Legacy

Evil Dead spin-off director Sébastien Vaniček opens up about honoring the legacy of the franchise while creating his own original story.

Decades after the initial release of the popular '80s film Evil Dead, the recent release of Evil Dead Rise proved that the franchise was still entirely capable of thriving. And over the next few years, plans are currently in place for even more Evil Dead stories and spin-off opportunities to keep the blood pumping for the foreseeable future. Now, with plenty of projects in active development, one of the confirmed directors attached to an upcoming Evil Dead entry reflects on the legacy of the first film, its visionary director, and how he plans to incorporate some of those ideas into his own world. Essentially, he already sounds like a perfect fit.

Evil Dead Filmmaker Talks Sam Raimi and Recurring Themes

While speaking to ComicBook.com, Evil Dead spin-off director Sébastien Vaniček revealed how he intends to pay homage to the gruesome Sam Raimi universe, divulging, "Something that's also kind of crazy, this 20-year-old guy with some crazy camera shots, and also the statement that Sam Raimi had about friendship, about love, about family, it's really important to me to stick with something that's is in the script, in the writing process. I need to have strong characters. I need to have a big statement. I need to have an intelligent movie or smart movie. And after, as soon as I have this, I will be able to do something crazy and with a lot of Deadites and things like that, and to have a strong movie, but I need to have a really strong basis, and I think that the strong basis is in Sam Raimi's work, so I'm trying to take the best of every part of even that."

The next installment of Evil Dead doesn't have a specific release date nailed down just yet, but the future of the franchise is definitely looking bright. Do you have high hopes for Vaniček's story?

