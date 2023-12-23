Posted in: Aquaman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: aquaman and the lost kingdom, dc studios

Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson Recap The Story Of Aquaman

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson recap the events of the 2018 film so you're caught if you see the new movie.

Article Summary Jason Momoa & Patrick Wilson revisit Aquaman before the sequel.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom marks the final DCEU chapter.

The sequel struggles with early critical and box office responses.

Releases internationally on Dec 20, 2023, and in North America on Dec 22.

The pandemic has thrown all our senses of time off, but it has been quite a while since Aquaman first came out. The film was released in late 2018, and despite being one of the big success stories of that era of the DC Universe, Warner Bros. did not fast-track the sequel like you would expect them to. Instead, it kept getting pushed back and delayed, and COVID-19 didn't help with that either. So, five years between sequels is quite a long time, and now the film is being released as the final chapter of this era of the DC Universe, even though it's clear that wasn't ever the plan. So far, the critical consensus on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is not exactly looking great. The box office isn't looking promising either, but if you're looking to go and see the film, stars Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson have taken to the official DC YouTube channel to catch us up on what happened in the first film and what you can expect heading into the new one.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 22, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!