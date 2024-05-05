Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amazon, gen v, prime video, season 2, the boys

Gen V Season 2 Will Honor Chance Perdomo; Role Will Not Be Recast

The producers of Gen V confirmed that the late Chance Perdomo will be honored during Season 2 and that his role will not be recast.

A little more than a month after the shocking & tragic news hit that 27-year-old Gen V star Chance Perdomo had died as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the producers of "The Boys" spinoff series have announced storyline plans moving forward into the second season of the Prime Video series. Noting that "no one can replace Chance," it was confirmed that his character (Andre Anderson) will not be recast and that the team will "recraft" the Season 2 storylines ahead of production getting underway in May. "We will honor Chance and his legacy this season," the statement added.

Here's a look at the statement that went live earlier this afternoon confirming the decision:

"I love that [Gen V] is a social commentary without it inherently being a philosophical commentary, that it speaks to our society as a whole but doesn't kind of penalize or chastise anybody for the answers that they come to, right? So, some people might not want to be a hero. They might just want to make money. Some people might want to actually be a hero, but then within that, there's what is a hero to you," Perdomo shared during a September 2023 interview about what drew him to the spinoff series.

"The parts of the story that resonate for me, and I always keep coming back to this, is that it really showcases the human aspects, you know, powers or no powers, that there's something universal about everybody doing the best that they can with the cards that they have," he continued. "Because that's true for everyone on the planet. It doesn't matter whether it's being a parent, being a child, being good at your job, being good as a person; everyone is always doing the best with what they have."

Perdomo added, "Now, your best won't be my best, and I may not appreciate your best and vice versa, but everyone is always giving what they got with what they have. And I think it's really beautiful that this show doesn't cast judgment on a certain way to be. It just allows people to be people, the characters to be the characters, and the chips fall as they may as they do what they can."

