New Deadpool & Wolverine Poster Makes It Debut At CCXP Mexico

A new poster for Deadpool & Wolverine was released at CCXP Mexcico this weekend. The film will be released on July 26th.

The film, with its R-rating, is tipped to be a summer blockbuster hit.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits screens on July 26, in various premium formats.

The weather is getting warmer in the northern hemisphere, and we are well into convention season. Usually, when you see the letters CCXP, we talk about the event in Brazil, which generally takes place at the end of the year. This weekend, however, is CCXP Mexico, and they managed to draw in quite the crowd, with some major studios coming down to feature some big upcoming projects. We got a new poster for Borderlands from the event the other day, but now we have a new one from Deadpool & Wolverine, and this one leans into Mexican culture a lot more than the Borderlands poster did.

I'm not saying that Marvel could make a killing selling Deadpool branded votive candles, but I'm also not NOT saying they could make a killing selling Deadpool branded votive candles. As the summer blockbuster season kicks off this weekend, many people firmly believe that Deadpool & Wolverine could be one of the biggest films of the entire simmer. It does have the R-rating going against it, limiting some of the audience, but if there were a movie to deny the rating odds, it would probably be this one.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

