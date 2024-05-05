Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, peacemaker, superman

Superman: James Gunn Shuts Down More Filming/VFX Assumptions

Superman writer/director James Gunn shut down assumptions about how long shoots run on average & the impact the amount of VFX can have on it.

Last week, Superman & Peacemaker writer/director James Gunn tackled a concern that some folks had over The Man of Steel's film shoot running "only" 5-6 months – believing that it's too short and leading them to worry that the film will rely heavily on CGI effects as opposed to practical effects. Gunn responded by making it clear that potentially wrapping the film in mid-July wouldn't have a factor in CGI use one way or another. When someone else added that they believed the person was implying that the film shoot was too short, meaning that there "must" be a lot of CGI effects in play. But Gunn noted that Superman is "the longest schedule I've ever had for a film." Still, that didn't seem to be enough – requiring Gunn to shut down a lot of assumptions some folks who are in the filmmaking business have about how the day-to-day of filmmaking works.

"That's an incorrect assumption on how long shoots are by people whom I'm guessing aren't in the film industry," Gunn began his response, shutting down the assumption that shoots generally run six or months. "Five months is very very long for any shoot – top 1% of films made – ones that are more are generally ones that go over schedule for one reason or another. Planning to shoot over six months almost never happens," he added – and in regards to the role the amount of visual effects plays? "It's also incorrect to assume that shooting time is reduced greatly or, really, at all, by lots of visual effects."

Here's a look at Gunn's response from earlier today – followed by a look back at how the back-and-forth first began:

And here's a look back at Gunn's original posts from last week, offering a reality check regarding filming:

Superman: A Look Back at The Journey So Far…

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday," Gunn wrote as the caption to his post presenting the famous "S" on his Superman's costume, before confirming the change in the film's title. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

Here's a look back at a screencap of Gunn's Threads post sharing a group shot of the cast (and with Nicholas Hoult definitely in Lex Luthor mode) from the table read:

"After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day." Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post showing off the team:

The Announcement…

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent." Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) has been tapped to score the film.

