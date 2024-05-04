Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Anya Taylor-Joy, chris hemsworth, furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Anya Taylor-Joy Still Doesn't Have A License

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that she still doesn't have a driver's license, but Chris Hemsworth thinks she has an unofficial one.

Anya Taylor-Joy might be starring in a film that features some insane driving and car stunts, but that doesn't mean any of that can translate into the real world. You have to wonder if, when she auditioned, the topic of whether or not Taylor-Joy had a driver's license ever came up before she got the role, but either way, she walked into the step without a driver's license. We've known about that for a while, but if you thought the production of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga would give Taylor-Joy the kick in the pants she needed to get a license in the real world, that is very much not the case, as she revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I still don't have my license. I haven't been anywhere long enough to get a license," Taylor-Joy, who was born in Miami but raised in Buenos Aires and London, explains. Her costar [Chris Hemsworth] butts in to clarify, "unofficially, she does."

Taylor Joy talked about how walking onto the set of Furiosa and learning something absolutely insane right out of the gate, but it felt right because of what her family is into and what they have done in the past. She explained, "Yeah, it is pretty cool that the first thing I learned to do in a car is a juicy lift 180. I feel pretty secure in that, but I love cars. I love Formula 1. My dad was a power boat racer, so we're just pretty petrol-y as a family,"

From there, in the interview, we see Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth joking about the fact that she doesn't have a license but shouldn't need to do much, given the work she did on Furiosa.

"I know once I have my license, the stupid car that I'm going to get," she tells Hemsworth. "I'll probably break it. It's a Ferrari Dino. Those are hot cars. It's going to be bright yellow, and I'm psyched."

"Your driving test should just be you handing them a DVD of Furiosa: 'You tell me if I can f—ing drive,'" Hemsworth jokes.

It's hilarious that Taylor-Joy is self-aware enough to know that she's probably going to break the first car she gets when she does get her license; we all do; it's kind of a right of passage. The line from Hemsworth about using Furiosa footage as proof that she can drive to the DMV is pretty funny; you have to wonder if an actor has ever tried to do something like that in terms of getting certified for something. If nothing else, if Taylor-Joy had gotten her license after getting the role, she could have written it off as a business expense, saying she needed a license to be in the car movie, and there is something about that is very amusing as well.

