Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, legend of zelda, wes ball

Wes Ball Thinks Legend Of Zelda Fans Will Be "Happy" With The Film

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball says that he believes that fans will be "happy" with his live-action adaptation of Legend of Zelda.

Article Summary Wes Ball to direct live-action Legend of Zelda, promising fan satisfaction.

Ball's personal passion for the franchise shines through in recent interviews.

Fears of too much reverence potentially hindering adaptation's success discussed.

Sony distributing the film, release date pending amidst high expectations.

When The Super Mario Bros. Movie cracked a billion dollars at the box office, we all knew that more video game adaptations were right around the corner. We all also knew that it was only a matter of time before someone decided to try and make a Legend of Zelda film, whether live-action or animated. In November 2023, the word came down that not only was a live-action Legend of Zelda movie happening, but they already had a director lined up for the project, Wes Ball.

Do Legend Of Zelda Fans Even Know What Will Make Them Happy?

Ball couldn't jump onto the project right away because he needed to wrap up all of the work on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, but that film comes out this week, and Ball has been making the rounds to all the press outlets, so people have been asking him about Legend of Zelda. The Direct asked Ball about the project, and he teased how important the franchise is to him personally and how they will work to make fans happy as well.

"We're working on it. I think it's gonna be great. Fans are gonna be happy. 'Legend of Zelda,' to me, is one of the most important things ever in my life. You know, next to 'Star Wars.' I've played 'Legend of Zelda' throughout my childhood into my adulthood. You know what I mean? I am a fan. I am a fellow fan. I will go to the ends of the earth to make sure that it is the movie we all hope it will be."

While it is nice to hear that Ball has a lot of love for Legend of Zelda, that can sometimes come with risks. If you have too much love for something, you run the risk of not wanting to mess with it too much, and the adaptation won't work. This sense of reverence was the thing that boggled down the recent Indiana Jones film as well. Also, this is a friendly reminder that fans often don't know what they want, and trying to please fans isn't a metric you should be working off of. Mario didn't make a billion at the box office simply by making fans happy; it made a billion because it was a good movie that everyone enjoyed regardless of whether they were fans or not. That is what Legend of Zelda needs to be; above all else, it is a good movie. We don't have any release date for this film yet, but Sony is distributing it because sometimes the universe has a sense of humor.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!