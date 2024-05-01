Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2: Embarrassment Takes Control In A New Image

Pixar has released a new image from Inside Out 2 which features one of the new Emotions, Embarrassment, taking control. It will be released on June 14th.

The summer blockbuster season for Disney appears to be the studio attempting to fill the shoes of some of the best-received films in its entire back catalog, crossing its fingers and hoping that everything will work out. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is trying to follow up that fantastic trilogy. Deadpool & Wolverine is not only trying to follow up on the first two Deadpool films, but it is also bringing in one of the most recognizable characters into the MCU, and someone is attempting Alien yet again. Pixar might have the biggest challenge ahead of them because they are trying to release a sequel to one of its best films. Inside Out 2 is tackling the new emotions that come with becoming a teenager, the very idea of what makes you into you, and repressing your emotions. As always, Pixar is walking a tightrope as they try to cover heavy material in a way everyone in the family will understand. We're still getting new looks at the new Emotions, and today, a new high-quality image from the film featuring Embarrassment taking control has been released.

Inside Out 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher, and Yong Yea. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14, 2024.

