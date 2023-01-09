1923, Nicolas Cage/Star Trek, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, we have 1923, Night Court, Doctor Who, That '90s Show, Toonami, Nicolas Cage/Star Trek, Good Omens 2 & more!

I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed/Get along with the voices inside of my head/You're tryin' to save me, stop holdin' your breath/And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Eminem ft. Rihanna with "The Monster," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes The Duttons preparing to inflict some "revenge suffering" in the midseason trailer for Paramount+'s 1923, NBC's Night Court dropping two new previews for the show's two-episode debut, Russell T. Davies & others sharing details on Ncuti Gatwa's & Millie Gibson's Doctor Who auditions, Netflix's That '90s Show releasing a look at the return of Don Stark's Bob Pinciotti, Adult Swim's Toonami shutting down its "Fan Art" on-air galleries, and Nicolas Cage making sure everyone knows he's a Trekkie (and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount approves).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: 1923, Nicolas Cage/Star Trek, Doctor Who & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: John Williams/ESPN College Football National Championship Game, The CW's Gotham Knights, WWE, Netflix's American Jesus /El Elegido, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Amazon's The Rig & more! Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, January 9, 2023:

Doctor Who Eyed Another for Next Doctor (Then Ncuti Gatwa Auditioned)

John Williams Scores ESPN College Football National Championship Theme

Night Court Sneak Preview: Abby Wants A More Public Defender-ish Dan

Nicolas Cage: "I'm a Trekkie"; Star Trek SNW Star Anson Mount Approves

Gotham Knights Director Praises Show's "Style," Offers BTS Looks

WWE Sale: So Which Media Company Could & Should Buy The Empire?

Toonami: False Submission Ends Adult Swim Anime Block's On-Air Fan Art

That '90s Show Clip Previews Return of Don Stark's Bob Pinciotti

1923 Midseason Trailer: The Duttons Are Ready to Make Folks Suffer

American Jesus Adaptation "El Elegido": A Quick Netflix Series Update

Night Court: Abby Talks Harry, Magic & More in Touching Preview Clip

Good Omens: Muppets-Style; Why Neil Gaiman Doesn't Need An NDA

The Rig: Like a Doctor Who Story Minus The Doctor (Unfortunately)

