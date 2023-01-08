Toonami: False Submission Ends Adult Swim Anime Block's On-Air Fan Art After artwork was submitted & aired under false pretenses, Adult Swim's late-night anime block is discontinuing its on-air Toonami Fan Art.

If you're a viewer of Adult Swim's Toonami, then you know that "Fan Art" is that time during Saturday's late-night anime programming block for the folks getting the shows onto our screens to show a little love & appreciation for the viewers out there who've submitted artwork they've created celebrating their favorite anime. At least, that was the case until this weekend. Now, in a Twitter update from Jason DeMarco, SVP of Action and Anime, Warner Discovery & Toonami co-creator, we're learning that a falsely-submitted piece of art that made it onto the air has resulted in "Fan Art" being shut down. "So I guess the Toonami Fan Art submissions piece we aired last night had a person's art in it that was a piece that lives behind a paywall. Someone sent it to us under a false name as a 'fan.' We've pulled it off of the Toonami FB and asked YouTube to pull it down as well," DeMarco shared over the course of two tweets.

"Toonami has a very small staff, and there's just no way we could vet every single piece of art. We relied on people being honest- that was a mistake. We won't be doing fan art submissions any longer on-air, going forward. We sincerely apologize for the error." Here's a look at DeMarco's tweets from earlier today addressing the matter:

