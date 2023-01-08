Nicolas Cage: "I'm a Trekkie"; Star Trek SNW Star Anson Mount Approves Nicolas Cage (The Old Way) weighs in on the Star Trek/Star Wars debate (sorry, Pedro Pascal & The Mandalorian); SNW star Anson Mount approves.

Alex Kurtzman, are you listening? Because a big star and easiest sell on a Star Trek show on Paramount+ just put himself out there. Yes, Nicolas Cage is a fan of the franchise. While promoting the Lionsgate western The Old Way, the Oscar-winner spoke with Yahoo's Kevin Polowy about the possibility of the actor joining his Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent co-star and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal in the Star Wars universe.

"No is the answer. I'm not really down [laughs]. I'm a Trekkie," Cage said. "I'm on the 'Star Trek.' I'm on the Enterprise. That's where I roll…I grew up watching [William] Shatner. I thought [Chris] Pine was terrific in the movies. I thought the movies were outstanding. I like the political and sociological. To me, what science fiction is really all about and why it's such an important genre is that's really where you can say whatever you want however you feel; you put it on a different planet. You put it on at a different time in the future, and you can have people jumping on. You can really express your thoughts, like [George] Orwell or whomever in the science fiction format, and Star Trek really embraced that. They got into some serious stuff. I'm not in the Star Wars family. I'm in the Star Trek family."

The Star Trek films, which were originally based on the 1966 Gene Roddenberry Original Series, predominantly featured Shatner and Pine's James T. Kirk as they deal with intergalactic threats to the galaxy. Pine leads the current Kelvin timeline universe crew whose fate is currently in limbo due to Paramount's troubles landing a director for the fourth film. Shatner led the TOS crew through six features before passing the torch to Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard for The Next Generation films. With Stewart's likely swan song to the character as Picard hits its third and final season on Paramount+, it's probably not a bad idea to gauge Cage's interest in its next series, provided he's interested in leading a TV series. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount and TNG/Picard star Brent Spiner chimed in on Cage's fandom.

Nicolas Cage does not want to be in The Mandalorian or the Star Wars universe (sorry, Pedro Pascal). "I'm a Trekkie. That's where I roll… I'm not in the Star Wars family. I'm in the Star Trek family." pic.twitter.com/958e7picw4 — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet