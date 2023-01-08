1923 Midseason Trailer: The Duttons Are Ready to Make Folks Suffer Returning to Paramount+ on February 5th, the midseason trailer for 1923 finds the Duttons looking to protect their land... and for revenge.

Looks like it's going to take a lot more than some bullets to keep Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) down. With the midseason finale "War and the Turquoise Tide" officially hitting Paramount+ earlier today, we're going to tread lightly on spoilers (even though that opener was a ten-ton one). But since the streamer wanted to tease what's to come next month when Taylor Sheridan's Ford & Helen Mirren-starring 1923 returns, we wanted to pass along the official midseason trailer for the "Yellowstone" prequel that puts that spoiler right at the opening. With Jacob still in the land of the living, Cara (Mirren) in full-on, calculated-planning mode, and Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) on his way home for a different kind of war, Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and his group are going to wish they finished the job the first time.

With the series set to return from its midseason break on February 5th, here's a look at the midseason trailer for Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" prequel series, 1923 (followed by a featurette focusing on what the cast & creative team had to say about how the prequel series plays into the overarching "Yellowstone" storyline:

The cast of Paramount+'s 1923 also includes Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Peter Stormare (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, American Gods), Tim Dekay (Oppenheimer, White Collar), and Amelia Rico (Dark Winds, Yellowstone). Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

Paramount+'s 1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.