American Jesus Adaptation "El Elegido": A Quick Netflix Series Update To kick off the new year, we have a quick update on El Elegido, Netflix's series adaptation of Mark Millar & Peter Gross' American Jesus.

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with Netflix's live-action adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross' American Jesus, it was during the streamer's Tudum event back in September. That's when we learned that the series was going by the name El Elegido, and Millar, Dianna Agron & Tenoch Huerta took viewers on a tour of the set to offer a visual sense of what viewers can expect. Now, we have a quick update from Millar via Twitter coinciding with the release of the second issue of the comic book American Jesus: Revelation. In response to a fan sharing a look at the issue and expressing their appreciation for the series, Millar responded, "Thank you! Fun to watch it playing out in the real world just as we conclude the series in a couple of weeks too!" With the series having shifted into production early in 2022, it looks like things have shifted into post-production.

Here's a look at Millar's tweet from earlier today, dropping an update on how things are going:

Here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette on El Elegido, ending with a "To Be Continued…" that gives us the impression that we should be getting more of these soon:

Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy in Baja California, suddenly discovers he has Jesus-like powers: he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! As the Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders in town try to get him to use his powers to save mankind, all Jodie wants to do is impress the girl he likes and stand up to his bullies. As Jodie struggles and eventually comes to terms with his destiny, everything gets thrown for a loop when he realizes he's discovered the truth about his identity.

Back in May 2021, Millar offered an update on where things stood, sharing, "The development for 'American Jesus' is coming along beautifully in the talented and capable hands of Everardo Gout (Marvel's Luke Cage, Sacred Lies) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly's Game, Instinct). I'm blown away by the creative choices that Netflix has allowed us, and particularly since this series will feature Spanish and English dialogue." Well, those creative choices were impressive enough to get production underway, with Millarworld confirming via Twitter that filming on the project was getting underway in Mexico close to a year later.