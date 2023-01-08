1923, Doctor Who, HIMYF, Batman/Nightwing & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, 1923, Batman star Burt Ward/Nightwing, HIMYF, Vince McMahon/WWE, Kim Rhodes/Star Trek & more!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: HBO's The Last of Us, TNT's AEW Rampage & Battle of the Belts, Amazon's Hunters, NBC's Quantum Leap, and more! Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, January 8, 2023:

The Last of Us: Merle Dandridge on Returning as Marlene for HBO Series

Doctor Who: RTD Shares More Return Details, Drops 3-Word Ep. 2 Tease

AEW Offers Stability on This Week's AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts

Hunters: David Weil Discusses Reason for Al Pacino's Season 2 Return

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Honors "Unsung Heroes of Every Scene"

Quantum Leap Season 1 Ep. 10 "Paging Dr. Song": Ben Faces ER Crisis

1923 Episode 4 "War and the Turquoise Tide" Preview Released

WWE Sale Moving Forward Quickly Under New Vince McMahon Regime

How I Met Your Father: Duff, Radnor Have Discussed Ted Mosby Return

Batman '66: Why Burt Ward Should Close Animated Trilogy As Nightwing

The Last of Us Creators Discuss HBO Series Expanding Cordyceps Plague

Doctor Who to Disney/Marvel Studios: We Can Do Superhero Moments, Too!

