2025 MTV VMAs Pay Tribute to "Prince of Darkness" Ozzy Osbourne

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, YUNGBLUD, and Nuno Bettencourt paid musical tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during tonight's 2025 MTV VMAs.

Heading into tonight's LL Cool J-hosted 2025 MTV VMAs (Sunday, Sept. 7th, on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+), we learned that Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, YUNGBLUD, and Nuno Bettencourt would be uniting for a once-in-a-lifetime performance honoring the legendary "Prince of Darkness" and metal luminary Ozzy Osbourne with a medley of his greatest hits. And that's exactly what went down on Sunday night, with Osbourne's son Jack, along with four of Ozzy's grandchildren, sharing, "I know for sure [this tribute] would make him incredibly happy," with all five family members then shouting, "And in the words of our papa, 'Let's go crazy!" From there, we heard powerful and heartfelt covers of "Crazy Train," " Changes," and "Mama I'm Coming Home."

Throughout his career, Osbourne has had a lasting impact on not just music but on the pop culture landscape. With more than 120 million albums sold worldwide, the global rock icon, multiplatinum singer-songwriter, and pop culture phenom was a five-time Grammy winner and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee (with Black Sabbath in 2006 and as a solo artist in 2024), along with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a number of other top honors. It goes without saying that Osbourne and MTV have had a close relationship over the years, including Headbanger's Ball, specials & spotlights built around "OzzFest," and Osbourne's successful reality-show run that kicked off with The Osbournes.

Gunpowder & Sky produces the 2025 MTV VMAs. Bruce Gillmer, Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic, and Barb Bialkowski are executive producers. Alicia Portugal is co-executive producer. Jackie Barba is the executive in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is the executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is the executive in charge of music talent for the MTV VMAs 2025.

