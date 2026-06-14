Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: six feet under

Six Feet Under Star Peter Krause Reflects on His Nate Fisher Legacy

Peter Krause (9-1-1) reflects on his legacy from the HBO drama series Six Feet Under and how he connected with his character, Nate Fisher.

Article Summary Peter Krause reflects on Six Feet Under ahead of its 25th anniversary, revisiting Nate Fisher’s lasting TV legacy.

The Six Feet Under star says Nate Fisher’s struggle to live an authentic life is what made the role deeply personal.

Krause explains how family pressure and obligation shaped Nate Fisher, making Six Feet Under resonate with viewers.

Beyond Six Feet Under, Krause’s TV career spans Parenthood, Dirty Sexy Money, The Catch, and 9-1-1.

Few actors can follow up being on a cult classic like Sports Night and follow up with something far more cathartic like HBO's Six Feet Under, but star Peter Krause pulled it off. Created by Alan Ball, the drama starred Krause as Nate Fisher, whose family runs a funeral home in Los Angeles along with their friends and lovers. Joining him in the ensemble are Michael C. Hall (David), Frances Conroy (Ruth), Lauren Ambrose (Claire), Freddy Rodriguez (Federico), Mathew St. Patrick (Keith), and Rachel Griffiths (Brenda). Six Feet Under lasted five seasons from 2001 to 2005. Krause spoke to TV Insider ahead of the series' 25th anniversary at the ATX TV Festival to reflect on his legacy as Nate and why the character resonated with him.

Six Feet Under Star Peter Krause on Why He Connected with Nate Fisher

One of the biggest reasons why Krause connected with Nate was out of empathy: "Well, I could see that the character — and I also had conversations with Alan Ball — was concerned with leading an authentic life, and these other demands from his family members were going to prevent him from leading this authentic life," the 9-1-1 star said. "And so he was leading this compromised life where he really couldn't be himself, and I think we can all relate to that at different times, when there are the pressures from the outside that make us, out of a sense of responsibility or obligation, make decisions that take us away from our genuine self, and that particular grind in Nate was something that, at that time in my life, I responded to."

After Six Feet Under's end, he would have another two-season run on Dirty Sexy Money from 2007 to 2009, coincidentally on the same previous network that hosted Sports Night on ABC, which also lasted two seasons. He would gain far greater success on NBC's Parenthood, appearing in all 103 episodes throughout the entire six-season run from 2010 to 2015. With his third ABC-starred series, The Catch, getting canceled after two seasons, he finally caught a break with the network on 9-1-1, playing Bobby Nash for eight seasons before his heroic exit in the season eight penultimate episode. For more on Krause talking about his career, you can check out the entire interview. Six Feet Under is available on HBO Max.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!