Posted in: Pop Culture, SteelSeries, Technology | Tagged: south park, towelie

South Park Will Get Its Own SteelSeries Gamer Collection

South Park fans have a few new gaming peripherals they can choose from this year, as SteelSeries has made a new headset and mousepads

Article Summary SteelSeries teams with South Park Studios for a new South Park gaming collection led by a Towelie Arctis Nova 5 headset.

The South Park Towelie Edition Arctis Nova 5 Wireless headset launches at $160 with Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, and 60+ hour battery.

Two South Park QcK Cloth L mousepads join the lineup, with one starring Towelie and another featuring the four boys.

SteelSeries says the South Park headset and mousepads are built for accurate tracking, long sessions, and multi-platform play.

SteelSeries has partnered with South Park Studios to release a new line of gaming peripherals inspired by the animated series. As you can see here, they have created a brand-new edition of their Arctis Nove 5 Wireless headset featuring everyone's favorite occasional mascot, Towelie. As well as a QcK Cloth L mousepad for him, and one feature all four of the main kids from the show. We have more details on all of them below as the headset is going for $160, while the mousepads are selling for $30 each.

Don't ForgetTo Bring a Towel! South Park Receives New SteelSeries Collection

Arctis Nova 5 Wireless | South Park Towelie Edition

The officially licensed South Park gaming headset featuring Towelie. For the Arctis Nova 5 series headsets, the design and engineering teams set out to craft something new with three innovative goals in mind: create better audio for the games people play on Xbox and PlayStation; develop a wireless gaming headset that's both premium and accessible; and allow gamers to play longer and harder. The result is the Arctis Nova 5 wireless headset with Quick Switch Wireless freedom via high-speed 2.4GHz or Bluetooth 5.3 at the tap of a button, the Arctis App with 200+ game-specific audio presets that can be changed on-the-fly, and an extraordinary 60+ Hour battery life. The Arctis Nova 5 is perfectly equipped for console gaming on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms.

QcK Cloth L | South Park Towelie Edition

Officially licensed South Park mousepad featuring Towelie. The pinnacle of surface performance, innovation, and style, the heavy mousepad has been engineered with micro-woven cloth, high thread count, and a smooth surface, optimizing mouse tracking accuracy. Durable and easy-to-clean, expect pixel-perfect tracking every time. SteelSeries gaming mousepads are engineered for all levels of play and are highly recommended by esports pros.

QcK Cloth L | South Park 4 Boys Edition

Officially licensed South Park QcK mousepad featuring Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. The pinnacle of surface performance, innovation, and style, the heavy mousepad has been engineered with micro-woven cloth, high thread count, and a smooth surface, optimizing mouse tracking accuracy. Durable and easy-to-clean, expect pixel-perfect tracking every time. SteelSeries gaming mousepads are engineered for all levels of play and are highly recommended by esports pros.

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