Posted in: Pop Culture, SteelSeries, Technology | Tagged: south park, towelie
South Park Will Get Its Own SteelSeries Gamer Collection
South Park fans have a few new gaming peripherals they can choose from this year, as SteelSeries has made a new headset and mousepads
Article Summary
- SteelSeries teams with South Park Studios for a new South Park gaming collection led by a Towelie Arctis Nova 5 headset.
- The South Park Towelie Edition Arctis Nova 5 Wireless headset launches at $160 with Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, and 60+ hour battery.
- Two South Park QcK Cloth L mousepads join the lineup, with one starring Towelie and another featuring the four boys.
- SteelSeries says the South Park headset and mousepads are built for accurate tracking, long sessions, and multi-platform play.
SteelSeries has partnered with South Park Studios to release a new line of gaming peripherals inspired by the animated series. As you can see here, they have created a brand-new edition of their Arctis Nove 5 Wireless headset featuring everyone's favorite occasional mascot, Towelie. As well as a QcK Cloth L mousepad for him, and one feature all four of the main kids from the show. We have more details on all of them below as the headset is going for $160, while the mousepads are selling for $30 each.
Don't ForgetTo Bring a Towel! South Park Receives New SteelSeries Collection
Arctis Nova 5 Wireless | South Park Towelie Edition
The officially licensed South Park gaming headset featuring Towelie. For the Arctis Nova 5 series headsets, the design and engineering teams set out to craft something new with three innovative goals in mind: create better audio for the games people play on Xbox and PlayStation; develop a wireless gaming headset that's both premium and accessible; and allow gamers to play longer and harder. The result is the Arctis Nova 5 wireless headset with Quick Switch Wireless freedom via high-speed 2.4GHz or Bluetooth 5.3 at the tap of a button, the Arctis App with 200+ game-specific audio presets that can be changed on-the-fly, and an extraordinary 60+ Hour battery life. The Arctis Nova 5 is perfectly equipped for console gaming on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms.
QcK Cloth L | South Park Towelie Edition
Officially licensed South Park mousepad featuring Towelie. The pinnacle of surface performance, innovation, and style, the heavy mousepad has been engineered with micro-woven cloth, high thread count, and a smooth surface, optimizing mouse tracking accuracy. Durable and easy-to-clean, expect pixel-perfect tracking every time. SteelSeries gaming mousepads are engineered for all levels of play and are highly recommended by esports pros.
QcK Cloth L | South Park 4 Boys Edition
Officially licensed South Park QcK mousepad featuring Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. The pinnacle of surface performance, innovation, and style, the heavy mousepad has been engineered with micro-woven cloth, high thread count, and a smooth surface, optimizing mouse tracking accuracy. Durable and easy-to-clean, expect pixel-perfect tracking every time. SteelSeries gaming mousepads are engineered for all levels of play and are highly recommended by esports pros.