Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chronicles: Medieval, Raw Power Games

Chronicles: Medieval Releases An Extended Gameplay Video

Check out nearly 15 minutes of gameplay from Chronicles: Medieval, as the developers have revealed more about the combat to come

Article Summary Chronicles: Medieval gets a nearly 15-minute gameplay video, offering a much deeper look at combat and battlefield action.

Raw Power Games showcases real-time troop commands as players fight beside soldiers and rise from nobody to legend.

Chronicles: Medieval explores a sandbox Europe inspired by the Hundred Years’ War, with shifting factions and dynamic events.

Medieval warfare takes center stage with longbowmen, cavalry, crossbowmen, and formations that demand timing and tactics.

Raw Power Games has released an all-new extended video for Chronicles: Medieval, as we get a better look at the gameplay with a far deeper cut than we got last week. With over 700 trailers happening over Summer Game Fest and the various streams around it, there was little chance of anyone getting more than a couple of minutes anywhere. But now that it's over, the devs want to show you more of what this game has to offer with a nearly 15-minute video that you can check out above.

Enjoy Almost 15 Minutes of Gameplay From Chronicles : Medieval

Chronicles: Medieval puts you at the center of a vast medieval sandbox, where the battles you fight, the army you build, and the decisions you make are what shape the course of your journey. Combat is at the heart of it. Hundreds of soldiers clash around you, banners against banners, steel against steel. You command your troops in real time while fighting alongside them, rising from an unknown soldier to someone this era will remember. Write your story, make your name!

Step into a medieval Europe shaped by the conflicts of the Hundred Years' War. A grounded world that rewards the curious. Built on technology that makes every landscape feel rich and credible, accompanied by an authentic soundtrack. Move through a turbulent era that never stands still. Factions shift in power, enemy forces patrol the landscape, and unexpected events unfold as you travel.

Hundreds of soldiers clash around you. Cavalry hammers into infantry lines. Banners clash, steel meets steel. This is medieval warfare, and you are in the middle of it. The battles are demanding. Timing, formations, positioning, and the nerve to hold your ground when everything around you is falling apart. In Chronicles: Medieval, you are both commander and warrior. In the heat of battle, you issue orders to your troops without ever leaving the fight. Position your Longbowmen at the right distance. Drive your cavalry into a crumbling line. Then draw your sword and enter the fight yourself. Every unit fights with purpose. Longbowmen, men-at-arms, crossbowmen, cavalry, and more – each with a distinct role, each responding to your orders in real time.

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