Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Autobot Blanker from Transformers: Victory Finally Gets His Due

Bring some Energon home as Hasbro is back with a new selection of Transformers: Age of the Primes action figures

Article Summary Hasbro’s Transformers Age of the Primes line revives Victory hero Autobot Blanker, a deep-cut favorite from Japan.

The Deluxe Class Transformers Blanker figure stands 5.25 inches tall and converts from robot to sports car in 18 steps.

Autobot Peacemaker is included, transforming into Blanker’s signature blaster and highlighting their classic partnership.

Transformers collectors can pre-order Autobot Blanker now for $27.99, with Hasbro Pulse listing a December 2026 release.

Hasbro is putting the spotlight on another forgotten hero as the Age of the Primes line continues to explore the deeper reaches of Transformers lore. This time, the franchise heads back to the Victory era with Deluxe Class Autobot Blanker, a fan-favorite among collectors who appreciate some of Japan's unique contributions to Transformers history. Unlike many Autobots who rely solely on strength or speed, Blanker was built around partnership. His closest ally is Peacemaker, a sentient weapon partner that transforms into a blaster and helps him get the job done.

Blanker is now back and ready to join your collection with a fun new Transformers: Age of the Primes figure. Standing at 5.25" tall, this new Deluxe Class figure features his signature Japan-inspired design and can convert into his car mode in just 18 steps. Hasbro also included Autobot Peacemaker, who can convert into Blaster's iconic laser blaster. This figure is surely a new deep cut release and will be a fun new addition to any Victory collectors or some multiverse adventures. Pre-orders are already live for $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a December 2026 release date.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Autobot Blanker

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Autobot Blanker figure converts between robot and sports car modes in 18 steps.

In robot mode, figure stands 5.25 inches (13 cm) tall.

Set includes an Autobot Peacemaker figure that converts to a laser blaster.

Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses.

Part of the Age of the Primes Transformers collection.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!