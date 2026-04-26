Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: 60 minutes, trump

60 Minutes: Trump/White House Correspondents' Dinner Interview Tonight

CBS's 60 Minutes' Norah O’Donnell will interview Donald Trump tonight about the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) shooting.

Less than 24 hours after a gunman attempted to make his way into White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) in Washington, DC, CBS News 60 Minutes co-anchor Norah O'Donnell will interview President Donald Trump to discuss the experience, which (according to the press release) "she witnessed first-hand as an attendee at the annual gathering hosted in Washington, D.C. that celebrates the First Amendment and White House correspondents." The evacuation took place at around 8:30 pm ET on Saturday night, with Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other government officials being quickly rushed out of the ballroom, as other attendees sought cover under the event's table or made their way to alternate exits. The exclusive interview takes place tonight at 7 pm ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

The interview will mark Trump's second one-on-one with the long-running news magazine during his current run, with O'Donnell last interviewing him in November 2025. Since the appointment of Bari Weiss as its Editor in Chief by Paramount Skydance head David Ellison, CBS News has been accused of becoming too soft and friendly toward the Trump Administration. For his part, Trump has had an adversarial relationship (to put it kindly) with both CBS News and 60 Minutes over the years. Back in October 2024, Trump backed out of the news magazine's traditional POTUS election interview special, noting "live fact checking" as one of the primary reasons for Trump's reversal. Here's a look at the statement that CBS sent out announcing that Trump had backed out of the one-on-one – followed by the full text of the statement:

A Programming Note: 60 Minutes is scheduled to air a primetime election special on a Monday edition of the broadcast on October 7 at 8 PM. For over half a century, 60 Minutes has invited the Democratic and Republican tickets to appear on our broadcast as Americans head to the… — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

60 Minutes is scheduled to air a primetime election special on a Monday edition of the broadcast on October 7 at 8 PM. For over half a century, 60 Minutes has invited the Democratic and Republican tickets to appear on our broadcast as Americans head to the polls. This year, both the Harris and Trump campaigns agreed to sit down with 60 Minutes. Vice President Harris will speak with correspondent Bill Whitaker. After initially accepting 60 Minutes' request for an interview with Scott Pelley, former President Trump's campaign has decided not to participate. Pelley will address this Monday evening. Our election special will broadcast the Harris interview on Monday as planned. Our original invitation to former President Donald Trump to be interviewed on 60 Minutes stands.

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